Jenni 'JWoww' Farley's Husband Roger Mathews Jokes About Having Shock Therapy to be a Better Man

Roger Mathews is trying to win back his wife, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, at all costs.

On Wednesday, Mathews, 43, shared a post on Instagram telling his followers that he had undergone electroshock therapy designed to make him “a better husband.”

“Technology is an amazing thing,” he began the post, joking he had a device called the “Dirtbag 9000” implanted in his back.

“Science has advanced to the point my where they make shock therapy specifically designed for men to become better husbands. I had this device installed with shock leads that go directly into my spine and my wife holds the controller and settings.”

Attaching a split image of his tattooed back with a bloody bandage taped along the bottom and the device — which is actually to stimulate his spinal chord — Mathews goes on to explain its alleged functions and abilities.

A split image of Roger Mathew's back and the electroshock therapy device Roger Matthews/Instagram

“It has voice recognition so if you question your wife it will light you up like a f— Christmas tree,” he revealed. “It has four settings. 1. You’re a c— 2. I should have stayed with my ex 3. I hope you die a slow painful death 4. Just for fun. (Which is the most powerful setting and is like being shot by a police taser)”

Finishing the post, Mathews wrote: “Humor has always been my way through life. Praying for a better tomorrow” before telling his wife, who filed for divorce last week, that he loved her.

In addition to his post, Mathews’ also updated his Instagram bio to reflect the new changes to his life.

It now reads: “Good father.Horrible husband.Worst lover ever.10foot tall and bulletproof.Figuring life out.”

Roger Mathews' bio Roger Matthews/Instagram

A representative for the couple did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Farley, 32, and Mathews were married for almost three years when the Jersey Shore star filed for divorce on September 12, according to New Jersey’s Asbury Park Press.

“The Plaintiff and the Defendant have irreconcilable differences which have caused the breakdown of the marriage for a period of at least six months which make it appear that the marriage should be dissolved and that there is no prospect of reconciliation,” Farley’s complaint stated.

Farley and Mathews Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for MTV

RELATED: From Finding Love at the Shore to Divorce: Looking Back at JWoww and Roger Mathews’ Relationship

Just hours after it was revealed the couple was splitting, Mathews turned to Instagram to insist he was “not done fighting” for his marriage.

“My wife filed for divorce, it’s true,” he said in the emotional video posted Sept. 27. “I don’t blame her. There’s no cheating or any dumb s— or any juicy details. She just grew tired of the repetitive pattern that we fell into… and [it was] not a good one.”

Added Mathews: “I’m gonna win my wife back; I’m gonna win her affection back; I’m gonna win her love back. I have no intentions of being a single dad.”

RELATED VIDEO: Awestruck’s Snooki & JWOWW Talk Dealing With Mom-Shaming

A source close to the family told PEOPLE last week that Mathews is extremely “devoted” to his wife and kids.

“I don’t think she will find anyone who’s more devoted to her than Roger is,” says the source. “You can see how much he loves his kids and what a good father he is. Hopefully they work out their differences.”

Confirming this notion, the estranged spouses put their differences aside and reunited earlier this week when they took their 4-year-old daughter Meilani Alexandra to a Disney Junior Dance Party on Tour.

The former pair were nothing but smiles in snapshots they shared to their respective Instagram accounts on Sunday and Monday.

Farley and Mathews also share son Greyson Valor, 2.