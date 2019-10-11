JWoww Is 'Hurt' After Seeing Her Boyfriend Zack Carpinello Make a Move on Angelina Pivarnick

WARNING: The story below contains spoilers from Thursday night’s episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

There seems to be trouble in paradise for Jenni “JWoww” Farley and her boyfriend Zack Clayton Carpinello.

While watching Thursday night’s episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Jenni learned just to what extent her boyfriend and Angelina Pivarnick had flirted with each other during filming.

In a scathing post, Jenni, 33, said she was very disappointed after seeing her boyfriend get handsy with her fellow castmate at a Las Vegas club while Jenni was drunkenly passed out.

“After seeing tonight’s episode I’m pretty hurt. I feel disrespected by someone I called a friend and by someone who stated they loved me,” she wrote. “For 5 months I was naive, probably laughed at and made into a storyline that will forever haunt me.”

“My heart hurts on so many levels,” Jenni continued. “One thing I learned from tonight’s episode is know your value. Don’t ever lower your standards.”

During Thursday’s episode, Zack, whom the cast nicknamed “24” due to his age, tightly wrapped his hand around Angelina’s waist and touched her bottom in the club and later, put his hand on her leg.

Zack also found himself in hot water earlier in the episode when he asked Angelina details about her sex life while partying with the group.

“I just met you, 24, and you’re literally grilling me about my relationship with Chris,” she fumed to producers in an interview, referencing her fiancé Chris Larangeira.

“Like, bro. This kid is 24 years old, he knows nothing about relationships,” she continued. “He’s probably been in none in his entire life. And another thing, too, he doesn’t know me. So what the f— is he doing? He’s such a weirdo.”

“Why are you riding me about these things and you’ve only known me for 20 minutes?” Angelina added to Jenni’s boyfriend. “From now on, my sex life is none of anyone’s business and what happens in my sex life is off-limits.”

Angelina echoed her thoughts on Twitter Thursday night as the episode aired, writing, “There’s a difference between me telling the roomies about my sex life but I didn’t know this kid from Adam. So yeah it’s not cool.”

In response to her tweet, Jenni slammed her costar and argued that Angelina willingly shared details about her sex life with her boyfriend.

“Ummm you told zack about your sex life via FaceTime when we were with Lauren’s in Vegas… and also how you can’t stand Chris because he doesn’t pay attention to anything you say but I’ll save that for another day Angelina,” she tweeted back, referencing Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino‘s wife Lauren.

While it is currently unclear if Jenni is still with Zack and Angelina is still with Chris, one thing is clear: the women will face the drama head-on during an explosion argument in an upcoming episode.

“She f—ing kissed him!” Jenni yells while discussing the night in question with Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Deena Cortese.

“We need to figure out what happened,” adds Nicole.

Things quickly escalate when the group comes together for “family dinner.” It doesn’t take long before Jenni confronts her former roommate over the rumor. “How much do you commit to a lie?” she asks.

“You’re trying to get grimy now,” Angelina shoots back. Within seconds, the two women stand up and start swinging at each other.

“Now it’s an all-out war,” says Vinny Guadagnino, who sits quietly at the table as the two women hash it out.

But things turn dangerous when Angelina picks up a wine bottle and Jenni breaks a glass, prompting the rest of the group to intervene.

Angelina and Chris have been engaged since January 2018. Meanwhile, Jenni filed for divorce from husband Roger Mathews in September 2018 after almost three years of marriage.

The two — who share daughter Meilani, 5, and son Greyson, 3 — finalized the proceedings this past August, and Jenni and Zack have been dating since April.

Zack last shared a photo with Jenni on Wednesday, calling her his “best friend” as they spent a day together in Santa Monica.