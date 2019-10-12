JWoww Says 'Getting Yourself Jewelry Always Helps' After Breakup as She Buys New Earrings

Jenni “JWoww” Farley is all about retail therapy.

The 33-year-old reality star is working through her recent breakup with boyfriend Zack Clayton Carpinello by treating herself to some new bling.

Farley showed off her new hoop earrings to her Instagram story Saturday, tagging the fine jewelry company Charles & Colvard.

“Getting yourself jewelry always helps,” she captioned the picture, adding a star filter and heart emoji.

Farley’s lavish post comes two days after she ended her relationship with Carpinello. She said she felt “hurt” and “disrespected” after watching Carpinello flirt with Angelina Pivarnick during Thursday night’s episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, according to E! and TMZ.

Reps for Farley and MTV did not return PEOPLE’s requests for comment.

During the episode, Carpinello was seen getting handsy with her fellow castmate at a Las Vegas club while Farley was drunkenly passed out.

Carpinello, whom the cast nicknamed “24” due to his age, wrapped his hand around Pivarnick’s waist and touched her bottom in the club, and later, put his hand on her leg.

After watching the episode, Farley wrote a scathing Instagram post about the incident, calling out both Pivarnick and Carpinello for their behavior.

“After seeing tonight’s episode I’m pretty hurt. I feel disrespected by someone I called a friend and by someone who stated they loved me,” she wrote. “For 5 months I was naive, probably laughed at and made into a storyline that will forever haunt me.”

“My heart hurts on so many levels,” she continued. “One thing I learned from tonight’s episode is know your value. Don’t ever lower your standards.”

Carpinello later spoke out about his behaviors in a statement on Instagram.

“I made mistakes that I cannot take back, which I take full responsibility for,” he wrote on Friday, just hours after reports surfaced that he and Farley, 33, had split. “Jenni does not deserve any damage from anybody else. This is on me.”

“I sincerely apologize to Jenni. I apologize to Angelina as well,” Carpinello, 24, continued before vowing to do right by Farley and her two children — daughter Meilani, 5, and son Greyson, 3.

“I love Jenni, with everything I have, I make this known to her every day,” he wrote. “I will continue to do everything to make this known to her and her kids, who also have my heart.”

Carpinello added, “I will make it certain that nothing like this ever happen[s] again, in any way regardless of the outcome.”

Farley and Carpinello began dating in April after the reality star split from ex-husband Roger Mathews.

Carpinello last shared a photo with Farley on Wednesday, calling her his “best friend” as they spent a day together in Santa Monica.