Jenni 'JWoww' Farley Celebrates Boyfriend's Birthday with Jersey Shore Costars: '24 Turns 25'

Jenni “JWoww” Farley is celebrating her man!

On Saturday, the reality star took boyfriend Zack Clayton Carpinello out for his 25th birthday, and was joined by fellow Jersey Shore costars, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and Vinny Guadagnino.

“When 24 turns 25 🥰,” Farley, 35, captioned a post from the evening, which featured a group shot of the crew — which also included Sorrentino’s wife, Lauren and Jamie Giovinazzo — enjoying dinner at The Butcher’s Block in New Jersey.

The mom of two also shared a photo of her boyfriend showing off some hefty steaks that the group chowed down on for his birthday celebration.

Sorrentino shared the same photo on his Instagram account and captioned it, “Great Food & Even Greater Company 🥩.”

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi commented on her former costars’ photos. “WELP I LOVE YOU ALL,” the mom of three wrote in the comments section of BFF JWoww’s post. “I am def coming next time mawmas #family,” Polizzi commented on Sorrentino’s post.

The dinner comes a little over two weeks after PEOPLE confirmed that Farley and Carpinello had gotten back together after a very public split in October following an episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation that revealed Carpinello got a little too close to Farley’s costar Angelina Pivarnick.

RELATED: Jersey Shore‘s Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley and Boyfriend Zack Carpinello Are Back Together

Farley, who shares daughter Meilani, 5, and son Greyson, 3, with ex-husband Roger Mathews, started dating the professional wrestler this spring, but in October the reality show aired footage of him wrapping his arm about around Pivarnick’s waist in a Las Vegas club while Farley was drunkenly passed out.

Image zoom Zack Clayton Carpinello and Jenni "J-Woww" Farley KCR/REX/Shutterstock

After the episode aired, Farley split from Carpinello and called both him and Pivarnick, 33, out for their behavior in a scathing Instagram post.

“After seeing tonight’s episode I’m pretty hurt,” she wrote. “I feel disrespected by someone I called a friend and by someone who stated they loved me. For 5 months I was kept in the dark about this. For 5 months I was naive, probably laughed at and made into a storyline that will forever haunt me.”

“My heart hurts on so many levels,” Farley continued. “One thing I learned from tonight’s episode is know your value. Don’t ever lower your standards.”

Carpinello apologized for his actions on Instagram, writing, “I made mistakes that I cannot take back, which I take full responsibility for. … I sincerely apologize to Jenni. I apologize to Angelina as well.”

RELATED: Zack Carpinello Declares His Love for Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley After Jersey Shore Drama: ‘My World’

In late November, Farley started liking his Instagram photos again, and in early December, Carpinello dedicated a loving post in her honor — seemingly showing that the pair had reconciled.

“You mean absolutely everything to me,” he wrote. “You are my world. You are tremendously special in so many ways. You are an absolutely gorgeous woman inside and out. We are incredible together, and I want to be by your side for the rest of time. I love you @jwoww.”

Farley also posted a selfie of the pair on her Instagram Story at the time, writing, “Missing your face while you’re away.”