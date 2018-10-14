Amid Divorce, JWoww & Husband Roger Mathews Celebrate Anniversary with Romantic Night Out

Jenni “JWoww” Farley‘s estranged husband is pulling out all the stops.

A month after filing for divorce in September, Farley, 32, linked up with Roger Mathews, 43, to celebrate their anniversary.

“Rome wasn’t built in a day,” Mathews, who shares two children with the Jersey Shore star, wrote alongside a photo of the pair sharing dinner together.

Mathews, who previously vowed to save their marriage, also had a special surprise up his sleeve for Farley: a horse-drawn carriage ride.

In a video documenting the romantic surprise, Farley can be heard asking, “Is that for us?”

“Your chariot awaits,” Mathews replied, prompting the reality star to let out a laugh.

“It all started with a smile,” he captioned the sweet video.

Showing off his chivalrous side as the couple approached the carriage, Matthews opened the door for Farley.

“Happy anniversary,” he remarked.

“Oh thank you,” she replied before receiving a large bouquet of flowers from Mathews.

The duo tied the knot in October 2015 after nearly five years together.

Without giving too much away about her best friend’s personal life, earlier in October, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi told PEOPLE that she felt confident that her best friend will “be fine” when the divorce is settled.

“She’s doing amazing,” Polizzi, 30, remarked.

“They’ve been fighting for each other since they got married. That’s what you do in a marriage,” Polizzi added. “No marriage is perfect, so I think they’re going to be fine.”

After nearly three years of marriage, Farley filed for divorce from Mathews on Sept. 12, according to New Jersey’s Asbury Park Press.

“The Plaintiff and the Defendant have irreconcilable differences which have caused the breakdown of the marriage for a period of at least six months which make it appear that the marriage should be dissolved and that there is no prospect of reconciliation,” Farley’s complaint stated.

Hours after news of the divorce filing broke, Mathews shared an emotional video on social media, swearing that he was “not done fighting” for his marriage.

“My wife filed for divorce, it’s true,” he said. “I don’t blame her. There’s no cheating or any dumb s— or any juicy details. She just grew tired of the repetitive pattern that we fell into… and [it was] not a good one.”

“Here’s what’s also true: I’m not done fighting,” he added. “I’m gonna win my wife back; I’m gonna win her affection back; I’m gonna win her love back. I have no intentions of being a single dad.”

The couple share 4-year-old daughter Meilani Alexandra and son Greyson Valor, 2.