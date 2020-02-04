Justin Timberlake Supports Wife Jessica Biel at The Sinner Season 3 Premiere

Jessica Biel was joined by husband Justin Timberlake on Monday night at the season 3 premiere of her acclaimed TV series The Sinner in Los Angeles.

The couple was photographed together at The London Hotel in West Hollywood in what was their first public event since Timberlake apologized to Biel after he was seen holding hands with Palmer costar Alisha Wainwright during a night out in New Orleans in November.

While the pair skipped the red carpet — Biel posing there, instead, with her television costars, including Matt Bomer, Chris Messina, Parisa Fitz-Henley and Bill Pullman — Timberlake and Biel were inseparable inside the screening and at the premiere’s afterparty.

He was seen looking adoringly at Biel as her executive producer credit appeared on screen. After the screening ended, Timberlake applauded Biel, telling one of the cast members that he “cant wait to see more.”

Later, at the afterparty, Timberlake, 39, and Biel, 37, were spotted holding hands and affectionally touching one another while they chatted with the USA Network show’s cast and crew. They even snapped photos with friends before heading home, Timberlake settling Biel into their car prior to getting in himself.

Image zoom Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Image zoom Matt Boomer, Jessica Biel, Bill Pullman, Chris Messina and Parisa Fitz-Henley Jemal Countess/FilmMagic

Timberlake and Biel have been together since 2007. They married in an Italian ceremony in 2012, and share 4½-year-old son, Silas.

Last Friday, Biel posted a loving tribute to Timberlake on social media in celebration of his birthday.

“Happy birthday to the most timeless man I know,” she wrote, captioning a series of photos of the two. “You somehow grow up without growing old. We love you so much.”

Back in December, Timberlake publicly apologized to Biel on social media, denying speculation that anything had happened with his costar Wainwright.

“I stay away from gossip as much as I can, but for my family, I feel it is important to address recent rumors that are hurting the people I love,” Timberlake wrote. “A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgment — but let me be clear — nothing happened between me and my costar. I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior. I should have known better.”

“This is not the example I want to set for my son,” Timberlake added. “I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be. This was not that.”

Since then, Timberlake and Biel have kept a mostly low profile.

They were spotted in January holding hands while grabbing coffee in New York City.

“Justin and Jessica went for a stroll around their neighborhood,” a source told PEOPLE of their outing. “It was chilly, but they looked cozy arm-in-arm. They were both in a great mood, smiling and chatting.”

Previously, an insider told PEOPLE that Timberlake and Biel were finding a way to “work through” the situation together behind-the-scenes. “It was good that he apologized publicly but obviously the real work he is doing is in private, and hopefully this was just a bad drunken night of this type of behavior,” the source said.

Another source told PEOPLE that Biel is likely looking to preserve her family amid the controversy and move on with their life. “Obviously Justin drank too much this time, but Jessica believes he didn’t cheat on her,” the source said. “What’s most important to her in life is her family and being the best mom to Silas. She’ll never break up her family over something like this.”

As for The Sinner, season 3 of the dark drama premieres on Thursday.

The latest installment follows Detective Harry Ambrose (Pullman) as he uncovers a hidden crime while investigating a tragic car accident in upstate New York. Bomer plays a local resident believed to be at the center of it all.

Both actors praised Biel’s producing skills to PEOPLE on Monday night.

“She’s phenomenal,” said Bomer, 42. “I always say there should be like a center support group of everybody who’s had to play ‘the sinner’ because you can’t really understand it unless you’ve had to do it. It’s that dark and she has, so she was always there for me to lean on if I was like, ‘Hey, did you ever feel like this or did it ever get like this?’ She was always like there and supporting me, and came to set to support. So she’s a great boss to have.”

Added Pullman, 66: “It’s always really a lift when she comes to the set. The paradigm is ‘Oh Jesus, here comes the producers, what did we do wrong? Who’s going to be fired?’ You know, that’s like the classic. Instead with Jessica it’s like, ‘Look at this, it’s going to be a great day.’ Because she usually stays all day. She doesn’t just come in for an hour and seem useless. She comes in and there’s a lot of quiet conversation, but a very kind of upbeat spirit all the time.”