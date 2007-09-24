Justin Timberlake Snags the Most MTV Europe Nominations

Avril Lavigne, Rihanna and Kanye West also nab top nods for the awards

He dominated the Video Music Awards in Vegas earlier this month, was a bigger winner at the European VMAs in ’06 and now Justin Timberlake is set for yet another winning performance this year.

The singer, 26, is the most nominated artist in this year’s MTV Europe Music Awards – eligible in four separate categories: headliner award, ultimate urban act, video star award and solo artist of 2007.

Timberlake faces a tough fight for solo artist – facing off against Nelly Furtado, Avril Lavigne and Rihanna.

Nominated for “What Goes Around” in the video star category, Timberlake will need to beat both Kanye West and Justice.

Lavigne, who is up for three awards (solo artist, most addictive track and album of the year), said in a statement, “It’s always such a great show and I’m really looking forward to it.”

Amy Winehouse, Beyoncé Knowles, Fall Out Boy, Furtado, Rihanna, Linkin Park and My Chemical Romance also have three nominations each.

It is not yet clear if Timberlake will appear live at the MTV show, set to be held in Munich on Nov. 1, but Lavigne and the Foo Fighters have agreed to perform.

For the first time, viewers will vote online to decide who wins, according to event organizers.