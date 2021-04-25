Justin Theroux had minor roles as two different characters in the first two seasons of Sex and the City

Justin Theroux Jokes About His 'Total Transformation' to Play Two Different Sex and the City Characters

Justin Theroux is looking back on his unorthodox appearances in Sex and the City.

In an interview with Sunday Today host Willie Geist, the 49-year-old actor joked about how he appeared as two different characters in the hit HBO series: first in season 1 as Jared, an up-and-coming author who has a brief interaction with Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker); then in season 2 as Vaughn Wysel, a short-story writer who gets dumped by Carrie.

"It's about girls who are dating all the time, you burn through every single male actor in New York," Theroux told Geist, 45. "I did a small part in the first one. You know, enters frame, says a few things and then leaves frame."

"And they were like, 'Why don't you come back?' " Theroux added. "And their idea was that they would just shave my head. And they're like 'Wallah! total transformation.' "

Last month, Theroux confirmed during a conversation with E! News that he "would love to" join the upcoming Sex and the City revival. "If they wanted to have me, I'd do Sex and the City again," he said. "It's sort of like a rite of passage, I think, in New York, at the time, when you're a younger actor, to do Sex and the City."

"That and, you know, Law & Order," joked Theroux. "Law & Order, I still haven't done, which I'm determined to do at some point."

Titled And Just Like That, the upcoming HBO Max series will see three of the four core original SATC cast members (Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon) reprise their roles of Carrie Bradshaw, Charlotte York and Miranda Hobbes, respectively.

"Let me check my email or see if anyone called. I still have no email from Sarah Jessica," Theroux joked to E! News of his hope about getting contacted to be part of the revival.

During the Sunday Today interview, Theroux also spoke to Geist about his new Apple TV+ series The Mosquito Coast which is based on his uncle Paul Theroux's 1981 novel of the same name. The actor stars in the series as Allie Fox, an idealistic man who uproots his family to Latin America.

"It's about a man who is loosely based on several family members, my grandfather being one of them," said Theroux, before Geist pointed out that he's unsure if Allie is a heroic or villainous character.

"That's kind of by design. If we've done our job, your constantly asking that question," the star said. "Is he the most loving, wonderful father for giving these children this experience? Or is the worst man on the planet?"