Justin Theroux's Friendship with the Queer Eye Guys Is Just as Crazy as You'd Expect

If you guessed that Justin Theroux‘s newfound friendship with the stars of Queer Eye just had to be entertaining behind-the-scenes, well, you were quite right.

From the surprising way they became fab friends to the bizarre things they like to do together during their downtime, Theroux did not hold back on dishing all the details while appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live to promote his new movie, The Spy Who Dumped Me.

Kimmel, who enjoyed a real-life friendship with the actor, asked about the crew Theroux seems to be spotted with so often on social media lately, and he sounded only slightly jealous about Theroux’s new pals.

“It hasn’t been the same without you this season because you moved to New York, and you have new friends now,” Kimmel noted before asking if he was friends with all of the Queer Eye stars or some of them. To that, Theroux admitted that he hasn’t become besties with the full-fledged “Fab Five” (yet) but that he is close to Jonathan Van Ness, Tan France, and Antoni Porowski.

Justin Theroux/Instagram

“They’ve sort of included me in their little wolf pack,” Theroux explained before diving into the surprising story of how they got to know each other in the first place.

“I was a big fan of the first season. I kind of binged it, and then I did one of those things that I’ve never done before in my life … I was just like ‘I’m just gonna DM them’ ’cause I saw in his stories that he was in New York,” he remembered. “I was making a quiche … I sent him a little [message] and was like, ‘Hey, you probably won’t get this. This is Justin, and I’m making a quiche this Easter, so if you want to come by’ — I knew he was in Brooklyn or something because he was with Antoni, and he immediately hit me back and was like ‘oh my God, yes, okay, right away!’ So, he came over. Antoni didn’t come over that time, but he came over, we had quiche, and now it’s become this kind of thing whenever they’re in town.”

Considering Theroux has hardly strayed from his traditional muscle shirt with tight jeans and boots clothing combo, it’s probably not too terribly surprising to learn that the fashion gurus have yet to replace everything in his closet, but what you might be surprised to learn is that Theroux claims it’s actually him who does the heavy lifting for the crew’s costuming needs whenever they’re together.

“That was kind of the hope that I’d get these great tips and I’d have a makeover at my house. No, and actually it’s the opposite. I’m usually the one doing the shopping,” he explained. ‘Cause they like some of the stuff that I have in my house. One night we were hanging out and we were about to go out, and then Jonathan realized he needed a crop top. He was like, ‘Oh my God, I need a crop top.’ It was during Pride Week. So, I was like ‘Oh yeah, oh my God,’ so I got a t-shirt, and I cut off the sleeves … We wanted to do a crop top, the one like this that has tassels. We had the malfunction of we didn’t have beads at the bottom to weigh it down, so it just sort of looked like curly fries. Not my best crop top.”

The moment that’s bound to have everyone talking, however, is the night Theroux staged a little sex ed class in his living room.

The actor said that once he learned that his new friends have little to no exposure to the female form, well, he decided to have a little fun with it.

“They had never seen a vagina, aside from what you might see in a textbook or something like that. So, I thought that was a teachable moment,” Theroux remembered with a grin. “I went upstairs and got art supplies. I was like, ‘We’re going to all draw vaginas, and let’s see. I just wanted to … I was dying to know what in their brain that looked like. … So, they sat there and drew the vaginas, and they, to hilarious effect showed me what they came up with … Imagine the most rudimentary vagina.”

Unfortunately, we will have to leave the results up to our imagination because the images were blurred out, but it sounds like a real riot.