A spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Sheriff's Office tells PEOPLE that a man on the scene had suffered minor injuries after falling 15 to 20 feet while repelling out of a helicopter

SEAL Team Actor Justin Melnick Falls 15 to 20 Feet Out of Helicopter

SEAL Team actor Justin Melnick is on the mend after falling from a helicopter.

The incident occurred on Saturday during a commercial shoot unrelated to the CBS series at the Blue Cloud Movie Ranch in Santa Clarita, California, according to Deadline, who was first to report the news.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

A spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Sheriff's Office tells PEOPLE that a man on scene had suffered minor injuries after falling 15 to 20 feet while repelling out of a helicopter.

He was transported to a local hospital for treatment, according to the sheriff's office.

A representative for Melnick did not immidiately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment, though they told Variety that the actor has been doing fine and is recovering at home.

Image zoom Justin Melnick in SEAL Team | Credit: Eric Ray Davidson/CBS

A dog that was with Melnick when he was performing the stunt is also recovering and in good condition, according to the rep.

Melnick had served as SEAL Team's animal consultant before joining the show as Brock Reynolds, a member of Bravo Team who handles their K9 unit.

He is the real-life owner of Dita, a Belgian Malinois who appears as Cerberus on the series.

On Sunday, Melnick shared a video of his dog playing in the backyard with another pup on his Instagram Stories.

Image zoom Justin Melnick | Credit: Justin Melnick/instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

The actor also posted clips of himself chopping up some meat and firing up an outdoor grill.