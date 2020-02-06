Justin Long Hosts Disney+ Carpentry Competition Series Shop Class: 'I Was Genuinely Blown Away'

Justin Long is going back to school.

Long has signed on to host the upcoming Disney+ crafting competition show Shop Class — and PEOPLE has an exclusive first look at the trailer for the upcoming series.

The show will follow 18 teams comprised of two young builders and a mentor as they compete to win the title of “Shop Class Champs.” Each episode will see three teams face off in various carpentry-inspired challenges where they are tasked with designing, building and testing unique creations. A panel of experts will then evaluate and test their work based on design creativity and build functionality.

“We’ve got all these great pieces, and now we’re running out of time to figure out how to fit them together,” one mentor says in the trailer.

Tony Rivetti/ Disney +

Though the Long is the first to admit he’s not a skilled builder, the actor says he was impressed by the kid’s creations — and attitudes! — each round.

“I was genuinely blown away and impressed by how inventive and creative the kids were. It was borderline humiliating how much more proficient they were than me at building things,” he tells PEOPLE in a statement. “If anything, I had to make sure I wasn’t too effusive with my praise for the kids. All the kids were also genuinely sweet and supportive of one another — it was nice to witness, and surprising, considering it’s technically a competition show. Again, they were far more evolved than I was at that age.”

Tony Rivetti/ Disney +

Along with hosting, the Long, 41, will also act as an executive producer.

“It is truly amazing to watch these talented, next generation builders bring their ideas to life on Shop Class,” fellow executive producer John Stevens tells PEOPLE in a statement.

Shop Class premieres Feb. 28 on Disney+.