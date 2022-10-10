Justin Hartley and Wife Sofia Pernas Say Shooting Their Joint 'Quantum Leap' Cameo Was 'Not Work at All'

The married couple tells PEOPLE exclusively about the "outrageous" set of characters they play on NBC's Quantum Leap reboot

By
Dory Jackson
dory jackson headshot
Dory Jackson

Published on October 10, 2022 02:00 PM
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 02: (L-R) Sofia Pernas and Justin Hartley attend the 39th annual PaleyFest LA - "This Is Us" at Dolby Theatre on April 02, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic)
Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

It's not every day you get to work closely alongside your significant other, but for Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas, guest starring together on NBC's Quantum Leap reboot didn't feel like work at all.

The couple — who wed in May 2021 — appear in Monday night's episode of the series, which is set 30 years after Scott Bakula's Dr. Sam Beckett disappeared upon entering the Quantum Leap accelerator. This new version follows a new team, led by Dr. Ben Song (Raymond Lee), as they re-open the secret project in hopes of better understanding how it works.

This week's episode, "A Decent Proposal," follows Ben as he leaps into the body of 1980s Los Angeles bounty hunter Eva Sandoval as she tries to nab a hard-to-catch target. Hartley, 45, plays Eva's boyfriend and professional partner Jake, and Pernas, 33, plays as the bounty hunter's target Tammy Jean.

QUANTUM LEAP -- "A Decent Proposal" Episode 104 -- Pictured: (l-r) Sofia Pernas as Tammy Jean, Raymond Lee as Dr. Ben Song -- (Photo by: Chris Haston/NBC)
Chris Haston/NBC

It's no secret that Hartley and Pernas have worked together before, as they met while working on the soap opera The Young and The Restless. But as they exclusively tell PEOPLE, joining the world of Quantum Leap felt more joyous than laborious.

"It's play. It's not work," Pernas explains as Hartley agrees, "No, it's not work at all."

The This Is Us alum continues, "We both love acting. We're both in love with acting, and to be able to do it together and play these — I don't want to say outrageous characters, because they're really, I don't know, they're kind of outrageous. I can say that without offending anyone, right? The characters are outrageous!"

Pernas chimes in, "I get this question a lot where it's like, 'Do you guys work well together?' 'Would you want to work together?' Because there are people out there that are like, 'We can't. We need a break from each other.' I'm like, 'Yeah, I want to do everything [with him]. We work very well together. So yeah, it's funny that that's actually the case."

QUANTUM LEAP -- "A Decent Proposal" Episode 104 -- Pictured: Justin Hartley as Jake -- (Photo by: Ron Batzdorff/NBC)
Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Hartley adds, "I think in life, every time you can experience anything ... you experience things that you love together, vacations or whatever those things might be. Watching movies, having dinners, conversations, getting to know each other. [It] brings you closer together. And then also, the way life is, tragedy also brings you closer together."

He continues, "Heartache, pain, all of that stuff that's kind of burdensome or annoying. That brings you closer together as well. I think anytime we have an experience together, it brings us closer together, I guess. We're pretty close though."

Sofia Pernas and Justin Hartley attend The Creative Coalition's Seventh Annual Television Humanitarian Awards on September 18, 2021 in Los Angeles, California
Vivien Killilea/Getty

The opportunity to appear on Quantum Leap was extra exciting for Hartley, who's a longtime fan of the original series.

"It was awesome. I had watched it when I was a kid. I was a fan of it. I looked forward to watching it every week," he says.

"When they rebooted it, they reboot a show like Quantum Leap, and I'm going, 'Wow. This is kind of great that I have an opportunity to be on Quantum Leap. I never thought that would happen,'" he adds. "So the fan in you kind of takes over. And the stars really aligned. It ended up being just a really great experience in every way."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Quantum Leap airs Mondays at 10 p.m. ET on NBC, and the premiere episode is currently available to stream on Peacock.

