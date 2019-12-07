Justin Hartley's Wife Chrishell Stause Spotted Without Wedding Ring Days After Moving Out

Justin Hartley‘s wife Chrishell Stause was recently seen out for a stroll without her wedding ring.

On Friday, the Selling Sunset star, 38, was spotted walking her dog in Los Angeles with her usual bling missing from her left hand. The actress wore an off-the-shoulder black dress with tan heels for the outing and also carried a pink bag.

Just days earlier, the actress moved out of Hartley’s house and into a new home amid her divorce from the This Is Us star, multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE.

“Chrishell moved out of the house today that she shared with Justin. She is still in shock,” a source told PEOPLE earlier this week. “There are so many things that she doesn’t understand. They don’t even agree on their separation date. It’s just a strange situation. But what she can do? She has no choice but to move on.”

Hartley, 42, filed for divorce from Stause on Nov. 22 after two years of marriage.

In documents obtained by PEOPLE, the This Is Us star cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their divorce, and listed the date of their separation as July 8, 2019 — despite the fact that the pair attended the Emmy Awards together on Sept. 22, the Veuve Clicquot Polo Match in Los Angeles on Oct. 5, and a Hollywood Reporter-sponsored pre-Golden Globes party on Nov. 14.

A source recently told PEOPLE Stause didn’t see the split coming and is “still reeling.”

“Yes, they’d had some problems, but she certainly never thought he would just go and suddenly file for divorce, and not even try to save things,” the source said.

“He’s reached a new level of fame thanks to the show and he doesn’t want to close many doors right now, and that’s not necessarily the path Chrishell is looking to take. She thought babies would happen soon after they got married, but it just hasn’t worked out.”

But an additional insider pointed out that Stause is not the only one upset that their relationship has ended.

“Justin is obviously very disappointed that his marriage didn’t work,” the insider said, adding that the couple’s work schedules often kept them apart.

The duo tied the knot in 2017 in a rustic and romantic ceremony at Calamigos Ranch in Malibu, California, exchanging vows in front of 75 of their closest friends and family members.