Chrishell Stause is dealing with change.

The Selling Sunset star, 38, shared a cryptic quote on Instagram on Monday, less than two weeks after news broke that husband Justin Hartley filed for divorce.

“It’s hard to watch people change right in front of you. But it’s even harder remembering who they used to be,” the quote, attributed to author Nishan Panwar, read.

On November 22, PEOPLE confirmed that Stause and Hartley, 42, split after two years of marriage.

In documents obtained by PEOPLE at the time, the This Is Us star cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their divorce, and listed the date of their separation as July 8, 2019 — despite the fact that the pair attended the Emmy Awards together on Sept. 22, the Veuve Clicquot Polo Match in Los Angeles on Oct. 5, and a Hollywood Reporter-sponsored pre-Golden Globes party on Nov. 14.

Stause shared some photos from the Golden Globes event on Nov. 15, writing in her caption, “Amazing time with this group last night at the @hollywoodreporter @moetchandon Golden Globe party!” In the series of snaps, she and Hartley posed alongside his NBC co-star Chris Sullivan and Superstore actress Lauren Ash.

The former couple also attended a friend’s birthday party together earlier in November, according to Stause’s Instagram.

A source previously told PEOPLE that Stause and Hartley had “been having trouble for a while,” adding, “in many ways, they’re somewhat fundamentally incompatible.”

“Chrishell is really ready to just settle down and be a wife and stay-at-home mom and was hoping to start a family relatively soon,” the source said. “Justin wants that but also doesn’t think it has to happen in the near future and is at a point in his career where he wants to really be able to explore all the options that are coming his way.”

Image zoom Justin Hartley, Chrishell Stause Trae Patton/NBC/Getty

The source continued: “He’s reached a new level of fame thanks to the show and he doesn’t want to close many doors right now, and that’s not the path Chrishell is looking to take. She thought babies would happen soon after they got married, but it just hasn’t worked out.”

The duo tied the knot in 2017 in a rustic and romantic ceremony at Calamigos Ranch in Malibu, California, exchanging vows in front of 75 of their closest friends and family members.

Hartley was previously married to soap star Lindsay Korman —with whom he still has joint physical custody of their 15-year-old daughter Isabella — from 2004 to 2012.