Justin Hartley Kisses Y&R Costar Sofia Pernas amid Divorce from Chrishell Stause: Reports

Justin Hartley filed for divorce from Chrishell Stause on Nov. 22, 2019, after two years of marriage

Is Justin Hartley is moving on with an old co-worker?

The This Is Us actor was spotted photographed kissing a woman on Friday, six months after he filed for divorce from wife Chrishell Stause. And according to E! News and Us, the women is actress Sofia Pernas, his former costar on The Young and the Restless.

In the photos obtained by TMZ, Hartley, 43, and the woman identified as Pernas, 30, share a kiss after she drops him off at a Los Angeles orthopedist's office. PEOPLE is out to reps for Hartley, Pernas and Stause.

Hartley played Adam Newman on Y&R from November 2014 to September 2016, and Pernas portrayed Marisa Sierras from June 2015 to May 2016, according to IMDB. Of course, Stause, 38, joined the popular soap opera from May 2016 through August 2016 as Bethany Bryant. (She was already dating Hartley at the time.)

The couple tied the knot in 2017 in a rustic and romantic ceremony at Calamigos Ranch in Malibu, California, exchanging vows in front of 75 of their closest friends and family members. Hartley filed for divorce from Stause on Nov. 22, 2019, two years after they wed. This was his second marriage and her first; he shares daugher Isabella, 15, with ex-wife Lindsay Korman, also an actress.)

In documents obtained by PEOPLE, Hartley cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their divorce and listed the date of their separation as July 8, 2019, although she said they actually separated Nov. 22, 2019, in her response.

In December 2019, multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE that Stause had moved out of Hartley’s house and into a new home.

The demise of their relationship is set to be at the center of the upcoming season of Stause's Netflix reality series, Selling Sunset. Their split is featured in a teaser clip for season 3.

“I’m just kind of in shock with it all,” Stause is heard telling friend and co-worker Mary Fitzgerald.

"It's just a lot all at once because everybody in the whole world knows," she adds, breaking down in tears. "I love him so much. This was my best friend. Who do I talk to now?"

A source previously told PEOPLE that Stause didn’t see the split coming and was “still reeling.”

“Yes, they’d had some problems, but she certainly never thought he would just go and suddenly file for divorce, and not even try to save things,” the source said.

But a separate insider said that Stause was not the only one upset that their relationship has ended.