The pair have kept their relationship relatively private, sharing just a few public milestones since they were first romantically linked in June

Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas' Relationship Timeline: From Former Costars to Tying the Knot

Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas have tied the knot!

On May 17, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that the This Is Us actor, 44, and his former The Young and the Restless costar, 31, were "recently" married.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The pair have kept their relationship relatively private, sharing just a few public milestones since they were first romantically linked last June. A source told PEOPLE at the time that the couple had been "spending a lot of time at his house."

They became Instagram official on New Year's Eve, each posting a sweet photo with the other. "Sayonara 2020, it's been real. Happy New Year from our quarantine den to yours ❤️" Pernas wrote at the time.

Pernas and Hartley first sparked marriage rumors earlier this month when they were spotted on the beach in Malibu each wearing bands on their left hand, as seen in photos obtained by Page Six.

Here's a detailed look at the couple's relationship timeline:

April 2015

Pernas joined The Young and the Restless in 2015, and played Hartley's on-screen love interest for about a year. Hartley departed the show in 2016, joining the cast of This Is Us. Pernas left TYATR that same year, and went on to appear in series Jane the Virgin, The Brave and Blood & Treasure.

justin hartley and sofia penas Justin Hartley (L); Sofia Pernas | Credit: Doninik Bindl/Getty; AFF-USA/Shutterstock

June 2020

A source told PEOPLE in June 2020 that Hartley and Pernas had "been dating for several weeks." The source added that new couple was "spending a lot of time at his house."

"They look very happy," the insider said. They were first linked a week earlier, when TMZ published photos of the pair sharing a kiss outside a Los Angeles doctor's office.

"She was very much a doting girlfriend. She dropped him off in the morning and returned to pick him up a few hours later," the source told PEOPLE of the moment. "She helped him into the car and had a cold drink for him. They returned to his house and were there the whole weekend together."

August 2020

The pair teased their romance on social media for the first time nearly three months after they were first linked.

Justin Hartley's Girlfriend Sofia Pernas Goes Public with Their Relationship Sofia Pernas' Instagram Story | Credit: Sofia Pernas/Instagram

Justin Hartley's Girlfriend Sofia Pernas Goes Public with Their Relationship Justin Hartley's Instagram Story | Credit: Justin Hartley/Instagram

Pernas shared a photo on her Instagram Story of a man leaning on a marble countertop, holding a cigar and an iced beverage in his hands: "Easy like Sunday mornin,'" she captioned the picture.

Hours later, Hartley posted a snap of himself sitting in a pool and holding a dog. Atop the photo, he wrote a nearly identical caption to the one written on Pernas' post.

"Paisley like Sunday mornin,'" the text on Hartley's Instagram Story stated.

December 2020

justin hartley Sofia Pernas, Justin Hartley | Credit: Sofia pernas/instagram

"Last minutes of 2020 here in LA. Bring on 2021! Happy New Year!" the This Is Us star, 43, captioned a smiley black-and-white photo of the two dressed to up and seated in a kitchen.

Alongside a more casual, outdoor shot, Pernas, 31, wrote, "Sayonara 2020, it's been real. Happy New Year from our quarantine den to yours ❤️"

Justin Hartley and Girlfriend Sofia Pernas Sofia Pernas and Justin Hartley | Credit: Sofia Pernas/Instagram

January 2021

On Jan. 29, Pernas celebrated Hartley's birthday by posting a sweet photo of the actor on Instagram.

"Celebrating this man with my fav screen grab. That smile!!! Lights up my sky. Happy Birthday, حبيبي ❤️" Pernas wrote in the caption for the photo, in which Hartley smiles widely for the camera.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

May 2021

News of the couple's possible marriage began in early May, when they were spotted on the beach in Malibu each wearing bands on their left hand, as seen in photos obtained by Page Six.

Pernas and Hartley became red carpet official on May 16 when they attended the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards together. Both could be seen wearing rings on their wedding fingers as they posed on the carpet together.

MTV Movie & TV Awards ofia Pernas and Justin Hartley Sofia Pernas and Justin Hartley | Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty

One Day Later

The day after making their red carpet debut, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that the pair had "recently" tied the knot.

Their wedding comes just a few months after Hartley and his ex-wife Chrishell Stause settled their divorce and had a judge sign off on the documents on Feb. 8. Hartley suddenly filed for divorce in November 2019.

Speaking on Radio Andy in October 2020, the actor shared that he was "really happy with where I am," adding that he planned to continue keeping his personal life quite private.

"I'm healthy, I'm safe. I'm, I mean, all of those things. So, I'm very thankful," he continued, adding that while he doesn't necessarily mind the attention on his personal life, he won't feed into it.