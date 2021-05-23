Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas, who once costarred on Young and the Restless together, "recently" wed, PEOPLE confirmed last Monday

This Is Us' Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas Pictured for the First Time Since Marriage News

This Is the Hartleys!

On Saturday, Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas were spotted for the first time since news of their marriage was made public. On May 17, PEOPLE exclusively revealed that Hartley and Pernas, who once costarred on Young and the Restless together, had "recently" wed.

For their outing in New York City, the This Is Us star, 44, and Pernas, 31, had lunch at The Palm Court restaurant inside the Plaza Hotel. After their meal, the newlyweds were all smiles and seen holding hands.

Hartley, who wrapped production on season 5 of his hit NBC drama in Los Angeles earlier this month, was dressed in a gray T-shirt and faded jeans while the actress looked chic in a white top and black skirt.

The couple had rarely been seen in public together since they began dating in summer 2020. A source confirmed to PEOPLE last June that they had been dating "for several weeks." The two actors made their relationship Instagram official on New Year's Eve.

Then one day before news of their marriage, Hartley and Pernas made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards in L.A., where they both wore rings on their wedding fingers as they posed for photos together.

Hartley was previously married to Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause for two years before he filed for divorce in November 2019. Their divorce was finalized in February.

Before Stause, Hartley was married to his Passions costar Lindsay Korman from 2004 to 2012. They share 16-year-old daughter Isabella.

Hartley's character on This Is Us is set to wed Madison (Caitlin Thompson), his fiancée and the mother of his twin babies, on Tuesday's season 5 finale.

While teasing the details of the big wedding episode, one day after news of Hartley and Pernas' marriage, Hartley's costar Sterling K. Brown told PEOPLE: "Whenever Justin Hartley finds happiness, I find happiness. That's my brother. I wish him all the best. I look forward to him being able to share his story on his own terms because I think that's important to him. I'll just say, I'm happy for you Justin. Way to go."

As for the fictional This Is Us wedding, Brown said "it's going to be joyous and exciting."