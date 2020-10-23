The This Is Us star filed for divorce from the Selling Sunset star last November

Justin Hartley Says He's 'Happy with His Personal Life' Nearly 1 Year After Chrishell Stause Divorce

Nearly one year since Justin Hartley filed for divorce from Chrishell Stause, the actor is saying that he's "really happy" with his life.

Speaking on Radio Andy Thursday, Hartley, 43, shared with host Bevy Smith that he's "really happy with where I am."

"I’m happy with my career. I’m happy with my personal life," said the This Is Us star, who is dating his former The Young and the Restless costar Sofia Pernas.

"I’m healthy, I’m safe. I’m, I mean, all of those things. So, I’m very thankful," he continued, adding that while he doesn't necessarily mind the attention on his personal life, he won't feed into it.

"If they’re getting entertainment from that, I think it sort of comes with the territory, but I’ve also sort of always had this view that I will have a public life, but I will be very private about my personal affairs."

Hartley, who filed for divorce from Stause, 39, last November, was first linked to Pernas, 31, in May.

Stause told PEOPLE last month that it was "painful" to see Hartley move on, but that she is ready to get back into the dating pool herself.

"I feel like anybody would be heartbroken to see how quickly or easily you are replaced; of course that’s going to sting," said Stause, who legally dropped the Hartley surname over the summer.

"It’s been almost a year, so I'm excited to get back out there. I’m a hopeless romantic, so I think it can still happen," the Selling Sunset star said. "It’s 2020, maybe you could meet your person through an Instagram DM. I don’t know. Crazier things have happened!"

Like Hartley, Chrishell said that she's happy with how her life looks right now.