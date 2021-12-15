Justin Hartley Says He's 'Madly in Love' with Wife Sofia Pernas: 'We're Terrifically Happy'
This Is Us star Justin Hartley married Sofia Pernas in early 2021
Justin Hartley is loving being married to Sofia Pernas.
The This Is Us star, 44, raved about his wife, 32, at the season 6 kickoff of the NBC show on Tuesday night. When asked how married life with Pernas has been, Hartley told Entertainment Tonight, "She's wonderful. She's the sweetest, smartest, most beautiful woman I've ever met."
Hartley also spoke about his connection to Blood and Treasure actress Pernas. "She's incredible, and I'm madly in love. We're terrifically happy," the dad of one said.
At the event, Hartley told PEOPLE about his second holiday season with Pernas as a couple. "I'm gonna have a very relaxing Christmas. I'm gonna be at home with my wife and my daughter and just chill out at home," he shared.
Hartley and Pernas began dating in 2020 but didn't make their relationship public until New Year's Eve.
They wed earlier this year in a private ceremony. PEOPLE confirmed their wedding in May after Hartley and Pernas made their red carpet debut at the 2021 MTV Movie Awards.
Hartley was formerly married to Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause. The pair wed in 2017, but Hartley filed for divorce in November 2019.
During season 4 of the Netflix series, Stause shared she's moved on. "My ex-husband Justin is remarried to someone I know from back in the day, pretty well, and a lot of things made sense after finding that out," she said in a confessional. "I wish them the best. You know, I think that it actually, if anything, it felt good to know that. It felt like a little bit of closure."