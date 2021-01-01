"Happy New Year from our quarantine den to yours," Sofia Pernas wrote on Instagram

Justin Hartley Goes Instagram Official with Sofia Pernas on New Year's Eve: 'Bring on 2021!'

Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas just took their relationship to the next level.

Hartley and Pernas made their Instagram debut as a couple on Thursday night as they celebrated New Year's Eve in their "quarantine den" amid the COVID-19 crisis. The pair posted a series of snuggled-up selfies to their respective accounts.

"Last minutes of 2020 here in LA. Bring on 2021! Happy New Year!" the This Is Us star, 43, captioned a smiley black-and-white photo of the two dressed to the nines and seated in a kitchen.

Alongside a more casual outdoor shot, Pernas, 31, wrote, "Sayonara 2020, it’s been real. Happy New Year from our quarantine den to yours ❤️"

In early June, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that the pair had "been dating for several weeks" and were "spending a lot of time at his house."

Two months later, Hartley and Pernas seemingly enjoyed some time together, with the actress sharing a photo to her Instagram Story of a man leaning on a marble countertop, holding a cigar and an iced beverage in his hands. "Easy like Sunday mornin,' " she captioned the picture.

Hours later, the A Bad Moms Christmas actor posted a snap of himself sitting in a pool and holding a dog. Atop the photo, he wrote a nearly identical caption to the one on Pernas' post: "Paisley like Sunday mornin.' "

Speaking on Radio Andy in October, Hartley shared with host Bevy Smith that he was "really happy with where I am."

"I'm happy with my career. I'm happy with my personal life," said the star. "I'm healthy, I'm safe. ... I mean, all of those things. So I'm very thankful."

The Revel Spirits owner added that while he doesn't necessarily mind the attention on his personal life, he won't feed into it either.