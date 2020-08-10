Sofia Pernas Goes Public with Justin Hartley as They Enjoy 'Easy' Sunday Together

Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas' relationship appears to be going strong.

Nearly three months after the This Is Us actor and his former The Young and the Restless costar were first linked, the pair seemingly enjoyed some time together over the weekend.

On Sunday, Pernas, 31, shared a photo to her Instagram Story of a man leaning on a marble countertop, holding a cigar and an iced beverage in his hands: "Easy like Sunday mornin,'" she captioned the picture.

Hours later, Hartley, 43, posted a snap of himself sitting in a pool and holding a dog. Atop the photo, he wrote a nearly identical caption to the one written on Pernas' post.

"Paisley like Sunday mornin,'" the text on Hartley's Instagram Story stated.

At the end of May, Hartley and Pernas were photographed sharing a kiss outside a Los Angeles doctor's office. At the time, reps for Hartley and Pernas did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

In early June, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that the pair had "been dating for several weeks" and were “spending a lot of time at his house."

From June 2015 to May 2016, Hartley and Pernas appeared together on The Young and the Restless — the same soap on which he worked with his estranged wife, Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause.

Hartley and Stause, 39, a soap star-turned-celebrity real estate agent, were married for two years before he called it quits last November.

“They’d had some problems,” an insider told PEOPLE at the time, “but she certainly never thought he would just go and suddenly file for divorce.”

On season 3 of Netflix's Selling Sunset, which dropped last weekend, Stause opened up about her split.

During a conversation with costar Mary Fitzgerald, Stause revealed that Hartley informed her he had filed for divorce over text message back in November.

"He texted me that we were filed," Stause said. "Forty-five minutes later, the world knew."

"I talked to him right after because I thought that must be a joke," Stause said. "But that was kind of the end of the communication."

The suddenness of their divorce left Stause scrambling to find a place to live.

"When I found out, I was minutes before leaving the house for work so I immediately just grabbed a few things and I just got out of there as fast as I could," she said on Selling Sunset. "I don't think I really knew where I was going or what I was going to do, but I just had to leave."

"Because of the crazy way in which this went down, people want answers," she said. "And I f—ing want answers."

Last month, Stause filed to have her maiden name restored.