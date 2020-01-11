Justin Hartley Talks Self-Care During First Appearance Since Filing for Divorce from Chrishell Stause

Justin Hartley attended his first public event since he filed for divorce from wife Chrishell Stause.

On Saturday, the This Is Us star, 42, attended the Television Critics Association’s winter press tour in Los Angeles for his hit NBC show. At the event, Hartley — who wore a tan jacket over a red button-up shirt — was asked how he has been exercising self-care recently.

“I got into that a long time ago, actually,” the actor responded. “Self-care. It’s good to do, right? We have hectic lives and everyone’s busy and rushing all over the place and trying to occupy space and time and get to the next thing.”

Hartley continued: “You have to slow down every once in a while and just kind of realize where you are, appreciate what you’ve done and reflect a little bit and be like, ‘What’s going on here?’ And make sure you’re okay.”

Saturday’s appearance came almost two months after the actor filed for divorce from ex Stause on Nov. 22 following two years of marriage.

In documents obtained by PEOPLE, the actor cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their divorce, and listed the date of their separation as July 8, 2019 — despite the fact that the pair attended the Emmy Awards together on Sept. 22, the Veuve Clicquot Polo Match in Los Angeles on Oct. 5, and a Hollywood Reporter-sponsored pre-Golden Globes party on Nov. 14.

In December, multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE that Stause had moved out of Hartley’s house and into a new home.

A source previously told PEOPLE that Stause, 38, didn’t see the split coming and is “still reeling.”

“Yes, they’d had some problems, but she certainly never thought he would just go and suddenly file for divorce, and not even try to save things,” the source said.

“He’s reached a new level of fame thanks to the show and he doesn’t want to close many doors right now, and that’s not necessarily the path Chrishell is looking to take,” the source continued. “She thought babies would happen soon after they got married, but it just hasn’t worked out.”

But a separate insider pointed out that Stause is not the only one upset that their relationship has ended.

“Justin is obviously very disappointed that his marriage didn’t work,” the insider said, adding that the couple’s busy work schedules often kept them apart.

The pair tied the knot in 2017 in a rustic and romantic ceremony at Calamigos Ranch in Malibu, California, exchanging vows in front of 75 of their closest friends and family members.