Justin Hartley's Ex Chrishell Stause Requests to Have Maiden Name Restored amid Divorce: Report

Chrishell Stause is ready to move on from Justin Hartley.

Nearly eight months after This Is Us actor Hartley filed for divorce from the Selling Sunset star, Stause is requesting that her maiden name be restored, according to court documents obtained by The Blast.

The actress, 38, has filed documents asking that Hartley be removed from her legal name, the outlet reports.

After two years of marriage, PEOPLE confirmed on Nov. 22 that the pair had split. In court documents, Hartley cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their divorce and listed the date of their separation as July 8, 2019.

In December, a source told PEOPLE that the divorce filing was sudden, though the insider added that Stause and Hartley "had some problems."

"Yes, they’d had some problems, but she certainly never thought he would just go and suddenly file for divorce, and not even try to save things," the source said at the time. "He’s reached a new level of fame thanks to [This Is Us] and he doesn’t want to close many doors right now, and that’s not necessarily the path Chrishell is looking to take. She thought babies would happen soon after they got married, but it just hasn’t worked out."

"Justin has already been married and divorced once before. But Chrishell had been in other serious relationships in the past ... and didn’t take them further because she was always adamant that when she got married, it would be forever — she was only going to do this once," added the source. "It’s partly why she and Justin waited so long to get married: she wanted to be sure that when they said their vows, they meant them. And she did — she would have stayed forever."

In a preview of Selling Sunset's forthcoming season 3, Stause tearfully addresses her split from Hartley, 43, who has never appeared on the Netflix reality series.

“I’m just kind of in shock with it all,” Stause is heard telling co-worker Mary Fitzgerald in the clip.

"He just blindsided you?" asks Fitzgerald. Stause responds with a nod, adding: "It's just a lot all at once because everybody in the whole world knows. I love him so much. This was my best friend. Who do I talk to now?"

News of Stause's recent court filing comes amid her addressing her split on Twitter, where she shot down claims made by her Selling Sunset castmate Christine Quinn. The tweets came after Page Six published an interview with Quinn in which the reality star said Stause and Hartley had sought out help from a marriage counselor prior to their split.

Stause wrote that Quinn's comments are "a complete lie."