Justin Hartley’s Estranged Wife Chrishell Stause Moves Out Amid Divorce: Sources

Justin Hartley‘s wife Chrishell Stause is getting a place of her own.

Stause is moving out of Hartley’s house and into a new home amid her divorce from the This Is Us star, multiple sources confirm to PEOPLE.

Hartley filed for divorce from Stause on Nov. 22 after two years of marriage.

Hartley, 42, cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their divorce, according to documents obtained by PEOPLE. The actor listed the date of separation as July 8, 2019. However, the pair attended the Emmy Awards together on Sept. 22, the Veuve Clicquot Polo Match in Los Angeles on Oct. 5, and a Hollywood Reporter-sponsored pre-Golden Globes party on Nov. 14.

A source recently told PEOPLE Stause, 38, didn’t see the split coming and is “still reeling.”

“Yes, they’d had some problems, but she certainly never thought he would just go and suddenly file for divorce, and not even try to save things,” the source said. “He’s reached a new level of fame thanks to the show and he doesn’t want to close many doors right now, and that’s not necessarily the path Chrishell is looking to take. She thought babies would happen soon after they got married, but it just hasn’t worked out.”

But an additional insider pointed out that Stause is not the only one upset that their relationship has ended.

“Justin is obviously very disappointed that his marriage didn’t work,” the insider said.

The insider added that the couple’s work schedules often kept them apart: “Justin and Chrishell are both focused on their busy careers.”

The duo tied the knot in 2017 in a rustic and romantic ceremony at Calamigos Ranch in Malibu, California, exchanging vows in front of 75 of their closest friends and family members.

A source previously told PEOPLE that Stause and Hartley had “been having trouble for a while,” adding, “in many ways, they’re somewhat fundamentally incompatible.”

Hartley was previously married to soap star Lindsay Korman — with whom he still has joint physical custody of their 15-year-old daughter Isabella — from 2004 to 2012.