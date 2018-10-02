This Is Us Star Justin Hartley's 14-Year-Old Daughter Is Already Turning Down Acting Agents

Justin Hartley‘s daughter Isabella isn’t sure if she wants to follow in her Dad’s footsteps quite yet — but if she does, it sounds like she’ll have no problem breaking into the industry.

Appearing on the Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday, the This Is Us actor opened up about how his 14-year-old daughter was recently approached by none other than his own agent.

“She came to the This Is Us premiere with me and my whole cast was there. It was really nice,” he said. “My agent came as well — lovely man — and was talking to her. He comes up to me afterward and he goes, ‘Listen, I just want you to know, [I] straight-up offered your daughter representation because she’s got such a great personality, I think she’d be wonderful in this business.’ “

“She was like, ‘Yeah, um, well, there are a few things that I’m interested in. I’m not quite sure if I want to go down that road,’ ” Hartley revealed. “It took me years to get anyone to pay attention to me! But whatever, good for her. She’s too cool for school, man.”

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty

Speaking to PEOPLE this summer, Hartley, 41, gushed that his daughter is “perfect.”

“I got so lucky. She gets straight A’s, she’s kind to people, she’s nice, she listens to people,” he said. “She has her own opinions about things, she’s motivated, she’s driven, she’s smart.”

“She’s got pretty much everything,” he added. “I don’t know where she got it but she definitely has it and we’re very proud.”

Ellen airs weekdays (check local listings) and This Is Us airs Tuesdays (9 p.m. ET) on NBC.