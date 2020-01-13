Justin Hartley Brings Daughter to Critics' Choice Awards After Split from Chrishell Stause

Justin Harley enjoyed a sweet night out with his daughter Isabella, 15, at the Critics’ Choice Awards on Sunday.

The This Is Us star, 42, was accompanied by his only child for the Los Angeles-based awards show. Hartley and his fellow cast members on the NBC hit series were nominated for best dramas series but lost out to HBO’s Succession.

On the red carpet, Hartley caught up with PEOPLE Now and shared his career goals for the next few years.

“I mean, it would be nice to keep the momentum of the show going,” he said. “I started a production company, so that’s kind of, the gears are turning there. So that’s kind of fun. Reading different projects and trying to get those up and running and made and talking to writers.”

The actor, who shares Isabella with his first wife, actress Lindsay Korman, explained how he feels about his daughter heading off to college soon.

“My daughter is going to be graduating high school in a couple years, so that’ll be interesting,” he shared. “Which means she is going to move away, which is heartbreaking but also totally normal and natural, and I’m just going to tell myself that it’s going to be fine. Yeah, we’ll just continue to be healthy and good.”

He also said that it was “awesome” that Isabella decided to accompany him for the star-studded event.

“It’s cool that she wants to come,” he said. “She’s 15 and a half. There’s that thing where you never know the day when you’re going to wake up and she’s like ‘I’m good.’ But it hasn’t happened yet.”

Hartley’s outing with his daughter comes almost two months after the actor filed for divorce from second wife Chrishell Stause on Nov. 22, 2019, following two years of marriage.

In documents obtained by PEOPLE, Hartley cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their divorce and listed the date of their separation as July 8, 2019.

In December, multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE that Stause had moved out of Hartley’s house and into a new home.

A source previously told PEOPLE that Stause, 38, didn’t see the split coming and was “still reeling.”

“Yes, they’d had some problems, but she certainly never thought he would just go and suddenly file for divorce, and not even try to save things,” the source said.

“He’s reached a new level of fame thanks to the show and he doesn’t want to close many doors right now, and that’s not necessarily the path Chrishell is looking to take,” the source continued. “She thought babies would happen soon after they got married, but it just hasn’t worked out.”

But a separate insider pointed out that Stause is not the only one upset that their relationship has ended.

“Justin is obviously very disappointed that his marriage didn’t work,” the insider said, adding that the couple’s busy work schedules often kept them apart.

The pair tied the knot in 2017 in a rustic and romantic ceremony at Calamigos Ranch in Malibu, California, exchanging vows in front of 75 of their closest friends and family members.