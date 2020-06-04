The actor was also recently seen sharing a kiss with his new girlfriend Sofia Pernas outside of a doctor's office

This Is Us Star Justin Hartley Spotted Wearing an Arm Sling and Cast in Los Angeles

Justin Hartley is on the road to recovery.

The actor, 43, was spotted wearing a sling and over-the-elbow arm cast while out and about in Los Angeles on Wednesday. Besides the cast, Hartley was shirtless and wore a pair of red swim trunks for the quick outing.

While it's unclear what caused the injury, the actor was recently seen getting dropped off at a doctor's office by his new girlfriend, Sofia Pernas. The two were photographed sharing a kiss before Hartley went inside.

"She was very much a doting girlfriend. She dropped him off in the morning and returned to pick him up a few hours later," a source recently told PEOPLE of Hartley and Pernas, 30. "She helped him into the car and had a cold drink for him. They returned to his house and were there the whole weekend together."

The source confirmed that the This Is Us star and his former The Young and the Restless costar "have been dating for several weeks."

The new couple have been "spending a lot of time at his house," added the source. "They look very happy."

From June 2015 to May 2016, Hartley and Pernas appeared together on The Young and the Restless — the same soap on which he worked with his ex, Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause.