The couple made their red carpet debut at Sunday night's MTV Movie & TV Awards, where they both wore rings on their wedding fingers

This Is Us' Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas Are Married

A source confirms to PEOPLE that the This Is Us actor, 44, and his former The Young and the Restless costar, 31, "recently" tied the knot.

On Sunday night, the newlyweds made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards, where they both could be seen wearing rings on their wedding fingers as they posed on the carpet together.

News of the couple possibly having tied the knot began in early May, when the pair were spotted on the beach in Malibu each wearing bands on their left hand, as seen in photos obtained by Page Six.

A source confirmed to PEOPLE last June that Pernas and Hartley had been dating "for several weeks." To wrap up 2020, the two actors made their relationship Instagram official on New Year's Eve.

MTV Movie & TV Awards Sofia Pernas and Justin Hartley Sofia Pernas and Justin Hartley | Credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

"Sayonara 2020, it's been real. Happy New Year from our quarantine den to yours ❤️," Pernas wrote on Instagram for the holiday, sharing a selfie of the couple.

On his own Instagram, Hartley shared a black-and-white photo of the duo smiling and dressed up for the occasion. "Last minutes of 2020 here in LA. Bring on 2021! Happy New Year!" he wrote in the caption.

justin hartley Sofia Pernas, Justin Hartley | Credit: Sofia pernas/instagram

Hartley was previously married to Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause for two years before he filed for divorce in November 2019. Their divorce was finalized in February.