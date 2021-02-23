Justin Hartley and Chrishell Stause Finalize Divorce Just Over a Year After Actor Abruptly Filed

The pair tied the knot in October 2017 and split two years later

Justin Hartley and Chrishell Stause are officially divorced.

The This Is Us actor and Selling Sunset star have settled their divorce and had a judge sign off on the documents on Feb. 8, PEOPLE confirms.

A representative for Hartley had no comment. A representative for Stause did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

TMZ first reported the news of their divorce finalization.

Hartley, 43, and Stause, 39, tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at Malibu's Calamigos Ranch on Oct. 28, 2017 — four years to the day after they met.

Two years later though, Hartley suddenly filed for divorce in November 2019 — ending his marriage to Stause, she said, over a text message.

Chrishell Stause and Justin Hartley

According to a source close to the couple, Hartley and Stause had "been having trouble for a while."

"In many ways, they're somewhat fundamentally incompatible," the source told PEOPLE at the time. "Chrishell is really ready to just settle down and be a wife and stay-at-home mom and was hoping to start a family relatively soon. Justin wants that but also doesn't think it has to happen in the near future and is at a point in his career where he wants to really be able to explore all the options that are coming his way. He's reached a new level of fame thanks to the show and he doesn't want to close many doors right now, and that's not the path Chrishell is looking to take. She thought babies would happen soon after they got married, but it just hasn't worked out."

Opening up to PEOPLE this past September, Stause said, "I've had to start over so many times in my life."

She added, "I always know how to look at the bright side because there's been a lot of dark."

Though her heartbreak — and the fallout from their split — was chronicled on season 3 of Netflix's Selling Sunset, both Stause and Hartley have moved on in the time since they parted ways.

In early June, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that Hartley and his The Young and the Restless costar Sofia Pernas had "been dating for several weeks" and were "spending a lot of time at his house."

On Dec. 31, the pair made their Instagram debut as a couple as they celebrated New Year's Eve in their "quarantine den" amid the COVID-19 crisis. They posted a series of snuggled-up selfies to their respective accounts.

In the time since, they have vacationed together in Mexico and spent Christmas with one another, which Motsepe and Stause documented on social media.

While going home for the holidays, Stause introduced Motsepe to her family — and he "fit right in." The pair both posted about the festive occasion on social media, sharing photos of themselves wearing matching holiday-themed onesies with Stause's family.

"Introduced @keo_motsepe to the fam. He fit right in 😜😍🥰🎄" Stause wrote alongside a pair of photos, one of which showed the couple posing with her family. "Merry Christmas everyone from mine to yours!!! Sending you all so much love💕"