Justin Duggar Shares Wedding Video of His First Kiss with Bride Claire Spivey

Justin Duggar shared an intimate video of his first kiss with his bride, Claire Spivey, in an early look at the couple's recent wedding.

"Wedding sneak peak!!" the Counting On star said on Instagram where he shared the video. created by videographer Gabriel Johnson.

The couple tied the knot on Friday, just over three months after Justin announced in November that he and Spivey were engaged.

The wedding video was shared with PEOPLE courtesy of the Duggar family and Gabenator Films.

"Today we have started a journey together that God crafted long before we ever knew it was meant to be. We are so thankful for the love of Christ that has brought our lives together and teaches us what real love looks like," Justin and Spivey said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

"There is no greater joy than marrying your best friend. We are thankful for the prayers and support so many have shown us through our engagement and look forward to this new chapter of our lives together as husband and wife."

Both Justin and Spivey shared a photo from their special day on Instagram with the caption "2.26.21 💞."

In the sweet photo, Justin, 18, and Spivey, 19, are seen posing with their arms around each other and smiling for the camera.

Spivey dressed for her nuptials in a white, short-sleeved wedding dress and styled her hair in a side braid adorned with flowers. Justin — the 14th child of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar — looked dapper in a navy suit with a grey tie.

Several members of the Duggar family congratulated the married pair on social media.

"It was such a gorgeous wedding! Love you both very much and am SO happy for you guys!❤️," wrote Joy-Anna Duggar on Justin's post.

"Such a lovely wedding! Thrilled for you both! 👰🏻 🤵🏼," Anna Duggar added, also commenting on Spivey's post, "Welcome to the family Claire! You are a stunning bride!"

Justin announced in September that he began courting Spivey after the two met in spring 2019. "Claire and I are excited to share that we are in a courtship," he said in a video shared by TLC. "God brought Claire in my life and I wasn't really expecting it, but he brought her along right when I needed her."