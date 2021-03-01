Justin Duggar Celebrates Wife Claire's 20th Birthday After Tying the Knot: 'I Love You'

Justin Duggar has a lot to celebrate.

Just days after marrying wife Claire Spivey, Justin, 18, wished his bride a happy 20th birthday Sunday on Instagram.

"Happy birthday to my beautiful wife!" he wrote. "I'm so thankful to have married my best friend! I love you so much."

Along with the message, Justin shared a slideshow of photos with his wife, including one from their wedding day.

The couple tied the knot on Friday, three months after they announced their engagement.

Both Justin and Claire, who has already changed her name to "Claire Duggar" on Instagram, shared a photo from their special day with the caption, "2.26.21."

"Today we have started a journey together that God crafted long before we ever knew it was meant to be. We are so thankful for the love of Christ that has brought our lives together and teaches us what real love looks like," the newlyweds said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE. "There is no greater joy than marrying your best friend. We are thankful for the prayers and support so many have shown us through our engagement and look forward to this new chapter of our lives together as husband and wife."

Justin announced in September that he had begun courting Claire after the two met in spring 2019. "Claire and I are excited to share that we are in a courtship," he said in a TLC video at the time. "God brought Claire in my life and I wasn't really expecting it, but he brought her along right when I needed her."