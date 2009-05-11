Justin Bobby Confronts Audrina About Brody on The Hills

The drama continues!

After hooking up with Brody in Hawaii, Audrina came home and faced his girlfriend Jayde, who was more than a little upset.

Now, in a new clip from Monday’s episode of The Hills, Audrina is still dealing with the fallout. This time, it’s her ex Justin Bobby who’s confronting her about the sleepover with Brody.

“What about you spending the night in Brody’s room?” JB asks Audrina.

“We were never together,” she explains. “We were never committed.” In the end, Audrina tries to walk away from Justin, who follows her, trying to get the last word.

“If I spent the night in Lauren‘s room like you did with Brody,” he says, “you would freak out!”

The Hills airs Monday (10 p.m. ET) on MTV.