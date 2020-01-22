Justin Bieber, RuPaul Kevin Mazur/Getty Images; Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Justin Bieber will return to the Saturday Night Live stage on February 8, the same night that RuPaul will be making his hosting debut on the Emmy-winning series, NBC announced on Tuesday.

Bieber, 25, will perform his newest single, “Yummy,” marking his third time on SNL as the musical guest. He previously performed in 2013 and 2010.

“Yummy,” the first solo single Bieber has released in four years, debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and was streamed over 100 million times in its debut week. He also made the country charts for the first time with his Dan + Shay collaboration, “10,000 Hours.”

His SNL performance next month is just the latest in a number of new projects for Bieber.

Earlier this month, it was announced that he will perform at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in March, and he has a 10-part YouTube docu-series coming out on January 27 that will in part document his recently revealed battle with Lyme disease.

“While a lot of people kept saying Justin Bieber looks like s—, on meth etc. they failed to realize I’ve been recently diagnosed with Lyme disease, not only that but had a serious case of chronic mono which affected my, skin, brain function, energy, and overall health,” he wrote on Instagram on January 8.

“It’s been a rough couple years but getting the right treatment that will help treat this so far incurable disease and I will be back and better than ever,” he added.

Bieber’s newest album is also expected to drop this year, and he will be going on tour between July and September.

On Tuesday, NBC also announced that Luke Combs will make his debut appearance on SNL as the musical guest on February 1, while Houston Texans player JJ Watt hosts the show for the first time.

It was previously announced that Halsey will welcome in the New Year as the musical guest on the January 25 show, which Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker star Adam Driver will host. It will be the third time on SNL for both Halsey, 25, and Driver, 36.