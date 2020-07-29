Justin Bieber flew to Cody, Wyoming, to visit Kanye West, who has been grappling with his mental health

As Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West navigate an exceedingly tense period in their marriage, a famous friend has stepped in to help.

"Justin wants to be supportive," an insider tells PEOPLE of Bieber, who, along with wife Hailey, spent time on the ranch where West, 43, has been staying while Kardashian, 39, remained in Los Angeles with their four children. "Justin knows that Kanye has been making new music [in Cody] and appreciates how much pressure it is to produce new music."

The insider says that Bieber, 26, is also "beyond supportive" when it comes to issues with mental health: "Justin struggled for so long himself before he got proper help."

Bieber, who wed Hailey in 2018, was also particularly sympathetic when it came to West's drama with Kardashian, who sources say was "deeply hurt" following her husband's recent disclosures about their marriage and family.

"Kanye ghosted Kim," says a source close to the couple. "She tried to reach him for days, but he wouldn't answer calls and he wouldn’t answer texts."

Despite publicly apologizing to his wife on Twitter on July 26, "Kanye didn't want to face Kim," the source continues. "He doesn't mind having a public spectacle but he avoids conflict when he's like this. He knows he disappointed her and that kills him."

So when Bieber intervened, "he told Kanye that he needed to talk to Kim," says the source. "And Kanye finally texted Kim and they talked on the phone."

Days later, on July 27, an emotional Kardashian arrived in Cody. "She has a lot to say to him," says the source. "She loves him, but she knows that it’s not healthy for her to be around him now, and it’s honestly not healthy for the kids. He needs to get his stuff together before he can be any sort of partner or father."