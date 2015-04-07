Justin Bieber Channels Ozzy Osbourne in Lip Sync Battle Teaser

Justin Bieber as the Prince of Darkness?

The recently roasted pop singer channels Ozzy Osbourne for an upcoming episode of Spike’s Lip Sync Battle and at first it’s hard to recognize him under that long dark wig.

“Wooah he looks really pretty,” one YouTube viewer wrote in a comment under the video, which was posted on Thursday. And they’re not wrong.

With his eyes marked with heavy black eyeliner Bieber, 21, does a perfect impression of the heavy metal icon’s wide-eyed expression as he lip syncs “Crazy Train.”

Bieber had a chance to study Osbourne’s mannerisms up close when the pair memorably collaborated on a 2011 Super Bowl commercial that featured the puzzled rocker asking, “What the f—‘s a Bieber?”

Lip Sync Battle airs Thursdays (10 p.m. ET) on Spike.

