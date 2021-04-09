Newlyweds Justin and Claire Duggar Share Update on Married Life as They 'Settle Down in Texas'

The couple, who tied the knot in February, shared the new things they’ve learned about each other and more in their first interview since their wedding

Justin and Claire Duggar are becoming well-acquainted with married life.

In their first interview since their February wedding, the newlyweds opened up about how they have adjusted to married life so far — and revealed that they decided to "settle down in Texas" near Claire's hometown, where her parents still reside.

"We've decided to settle down in Texas, kind of around Claire's parents and their hometown," said Counting On star Justin.

Since being married, the duo have learned a lot of "new things" about each other, including how they operate in the morning.

"Something new that I've learned about Claire is that she can't go in the mornings without a cup of hot tea," Justin shared. "She always has to have her hot earl grey tea and done a certain way, which I'm figuring out. But, I think it's cute."

Claire added, "In the mornings, I'll have to get up and have a little bit of time to get ready. He can wake up and be like, 'Oh, I'm supposed to be out the door in 10 minutes. Got to go!' Once he finally gets out of bed, I'm really jealous that you're just able to roll with it and go so quickly."

One activity that the pair have enjoyed doing together is taking bike rides. "I had never done it a whole lot before," Claire said. "I knew how to ride a bike, but last summer, his family really got into biking and he introduced me to it. Going on long bike rides has become a fun thing for us to do together."

Josh and Claire tied the knot in Texas on Feb. 26. In a statement obtained by PEOPLE, the duo shared their excitement for starting their lives together.

"We are so thankful for the love of Christ that has brought our lives together and teaches us what real love looks like," the couple said. "There is no greater joy than marrying your best friend. We are thankful for the prayers and support so many have shown us through our engagement and look forward to this new chapter of our lives together as husband and wife."

Days after their winter nuptials, Justin posted a teaser video that featured intimate moments from their special day, including their first kiss as husband and wife.