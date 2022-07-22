Justified Revival Series Halts Filming After a Shooting Occurs Near Set: Report

The shooting incident occurred in Chicago on Wednesday but filming on Justified: City Primeval is reportedly scheduled to resume on Monday

The set of FX's upcoming Justified revival, starring Timothy Olyphant, was reportedly impacted by a shooting incident.

On Wednesday, Variety reported that production on the Chicago set of Justified: City Primeval was halted after two cars broke through barricades blocking off the filming area. The people within the vehicles were in the midst of a rolling gun fight.

No cast or crew members were said to be injured in the incident, which occurred near Douglass Park. Filming is reportedly scheduled to resume on Monday.

PEOPLE has reached out to FX and the Chicago Police Department for comment.

Justified is a six-season long western crime drama that aired on FX from 2010 to 2015. In January, the network announced its plans to revive the popular show as a limited, sequel series with Olyphant reprising his former role as Deputy U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens.

Production on Justified: City Primeval began in May. Aunjanue Ellis, Boyd Holbrook, Adelaide Clemens, Vondie Curtis-Hall, Marin Ireland, Norbert Leo Butz, Victor Williams and Vivian Olyphant also star in the series.

JUSTIFIED, Timothy Olyphant in 'The Bird Has Flown' Credit: FX Networks/Courtesy Everett Collection

News of the shooting by Justified: City Primeval's Chicago set comes days after a similar incident occurred near Law & Order: Organized Crime's own set in Brooklyn, New York.

On Tuesday, an NYPD spokesperson confirmed that a 31-year-old crew member was sitting in his car on Henry Street when a gunman approached his car. When the assailant opened the door, he fatally shot the victim multiple times in the head and neck. Though the crew member was transported to Woodhull Medical Center, he was pronounced dead while there.

The New York Times reported that Queens resident Johnny Pizarro was the victim. Production on Law & Order: Organized Crime was shut down after his death, according to Deadline.

"We were terribly saddened and shocked to hear that one of our crew members was the victim of a crime early this morning and has died as a result," NBC and Universal Television said in a statement shared with PEOPLE. "We are working with local law enforcement as they continue to investigate."