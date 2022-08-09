'Justified' Revival Faces Second Scary Incident After Incendiary Device Is Hurled onto Set: Report

The set of FX's upcoming Justified revival has reportedly experienced yet another scary occurrence.

In a statement to PEOPLE, a spokesperson for the Chicago Police Department confirmed that officers responded to "a film set" on Monday night, "where an unidentified offender lit and threw an unidentified object towards the surrounding area of the set."

Deadline, as well as ABC affiliate WLS-TV, reported that the production set was for Justified: City Primeval.

"The object did not explode and no injuries were reported," the police's statement to PEOPLE continued. "There is no one in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating."

A spokesperson for FX did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

This week's incident comes nearly three weeks after another frightening on-set incident involving a two-vehicle collision.

Variety reported that production stopped on July 21 when two cars broke through barricades that blocked off the set. The drivers were in the middle of a rolling gun fight.

At the time, no cast or crew members were said to be injured but Deadline reported that star Timothy Olyphant — who is reprising his role as U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens — was there when the incident happened near Douglass Park. Filming was also reportedly set to resume the following week.

Because of the initial incident, Deadline revealed in a second report that Sony increased security measures on the show's set, hiring a team of individuals trained in high-threat situations.

Justified is a western crime drama that aired for six seasons on FX between 2010 to 2015. In January, the network revealed it was reviving the show as a limited series. Production on the sequel series, titled Justified: City Primeval, began in May.

In addition to Olyphant, Aunjanue Ellis, Boyd Holbrook, Adelaide Clemens, Vondie Curtis-Hall, Marin Ireland, Norbert Leo Butz, Victor Williams and Vivian Olyphant also star in the series.

Justified: City Primeval is slated to premiere sometime next year.