Jussie Smollett Spotted Out in Los Angeles After News His Character Won't Return to Empire

Jussie Smollett isn’t letting the news that his character will not return to Empire keep him down.

The actor was spotted out and about in Los Angeles over the weekend. Smollett was seen leaving a restaurant after grabbing breakfast with a friend.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Smollett was dressed casually for the outing, wearing a pair of black pants and a matching jacket. The actor had his headphones in as he walked outside.

Last week, Fox announced that the musical drama, which premiered in 2015, has been renewed for a sixth season.

The network also announced that it has “no plans” for Jussie Smollett‘s character, Jamal Lyon, to return. The news comes three months after Smollett alleged he was the victim of a hate crime (and police accused him of staging the attack himself).

In a statement obtained by PEOPLE, Fox Entertainment and 20th Century Fox TV said, “By mutual agreement, the studio has negotiated an extension to Jussie Smollett’s option for season six, but at this time there are no plans for the character of Jamal to return to Empire.“

Jussie Smollett MEGA

RELATED: Empire Renewed for Season 6, Has ‘No Plans’ for Jussie Smollett’s Character to Return to Show

Following the news, a rep for Smollett told The Hollywood Reporter, “We’ve been told Jussie will not be on Empire in the beginning of the season but he appreciates they have extended his contract to keep Jamal’s future open. Most importantly he is grateful to Fox and Empire leadership, cast, crew and fans for their unwavering support.”

Smollett, 36, told police he’d been physically attacked on the street in his downtown Chicago neighborhood around 2 a.m. on Jan. 29 by two black-clad, masked men who used racist and homophobic slurs, doused him with an “unknown chemical substance” and left him with a rope around his neck.