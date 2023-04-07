'Yellowjackets' Star Juliette Lewis Admits She 'Involuntarily Started Sobbing' After Meeting Bob Dylan

Juliette Lewis is the first to admit she can get starstruck.

Thinking back, the 49-year-old actress recalled a memorable encounter with singer Bob Dylan. "I met him in a tiny New York elevator," she tells PEOPLE in this week's issue. "My brain had to tell me to act normal. I got out and into my van for work and told the driver I met him and then involuntarily started sobbing."

Lewis, who can currently be seen in the second season of Showtime's Yellowjackets, spoke to PEOPLE for One Last Thing.

Last obsession: I'm now a crazy muscle-car person. I just got a Dodge Challenger. I used to hate people with loud engines, like, "Who are these people?" I am now one of them.

Last indulgence: A French baguette with butter, but more amount of butter than you would think. I had it last night. When it starts to seem gross, that's my norm.

Last thing I do before I go to bed: My little children — who are dogs, Miracle and Lenny — have an entire ritual. Miracle has to bathe me, lick my face obsessively, which I then wash off, but I don't tell her. And then I tuck them in. I love it so much.

Last game: During night shoots with the ladies of Yellowjackets, the prop department got us Trivial Pursuit. But it was from 1982. It wasn't really a big year for any of us.

Yellowjackets airs Sunday nights at 9 p.m. ET on Showtime.