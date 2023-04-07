Entertainment TV 'Yellowjackets' Star Juliette Lewis Admits She 'Involuntarily Started Sobbing' After Meeting Bob Dylan The actress, who can currently be seen in the Showtime hit's second season, spoke to PEOPLE for One Last Thing By Julie Jordan Published on April 7, 2023 12:30 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Akasha Rabut/The New York Times Juliette Lewis is the first to admit she can get starstruck. Thinking back, the 49-year-old actress recalled a memorable encounter with singer Bob Dylan. "I met him in a tiny New York elevator," she tells PEOPLE in this week's issue. "My brain had to tell me to act normal. I got out and into my van for work and told the driver I met him and then involuntarily started sobbing." Lewis, who can currently be seen in the second season of Showtime's Yellowjackets, spoke to PEOPLE for One Last Thing. Everything to Know About Yellowjackets Season 2 Last obsession: I'm now a crazy muscle-car person. I just got a Dodge Challenger. I used to hate people with loud engines, like, "Who are these people?" I am now one of them. Last indulgence: A French baguette with butter, but more amount of butter than you would think. I had it last night. When it starts to seem gross, that's my norm. The Cast of Yellowjackets: Everything to Know Last thing I do before I go to bed: My little children — who are dogs, Miracle and Lenny — have an entire ritual. Miracle has to bathe me, lick my face obsessively, which I then wash off, but I don't tell her. And then I tuck them in. I love it so much. Last game: During night shoots with the ladies of Yellowjackets, the prop department got us Trivial Pursuit. But it was from 1982. It wasn't really a big year for any of us. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Yellowjackets airs Sunday nights at 9 p.m. ET on Showtime.