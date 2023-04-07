'Yellowjackets' Star Juliette Lewis Admits She 'Involuntarily Started Sobbing' After Meeting Bob Dylan

The actress, who can currently be seen in the Showtime hit's second season, spoke to PEOPLE for One Last Thing

By Julie Jordan
Published on April 7, 2023 12:30 PM
Juliette lewis one last thing
Photo: Akasha Rabut/The New York Times

Juliette Lewis is the first to admit she can get starstruck.

Thinking back, the 49-year-old actress recalled a memorable encounter with singer Bob Dylan. "I met him in a tiny New York elevator," she tells PEOPLE in this week's issue. "My brain had to tell me to act normal. I got out and into my van for work and told the driver I met him and then involuntarily started sobbing."

Lewis, who can currently be seen in the second season of Showtime's Yellowjackets, spoke to PEOPLE for One Last Thing.

Last obsession: I'm now a crazy muscle-car person. I just got a Dodge Challenger. I used to hate people with loud engines, like, "Who are these people?" I am now one of them.

Last indulgence: A French baguette with butter, but more amount of butter than you would think. I had it last night. When it starts to seem gross, that's my norm.

Last thing I do before I go to bed: My little children — who are dogs, Miracle and Lenny — have an entire ritual. Miracle has to bathe me, lick my face obsessively, which I then wash off, but I don't tell her. And then I tuck them in. I love it so much.

Last game: During night shoots with the ladies of Yellowjackets, the prop department got us Trivial Pursuit. But it was from 1982. It wasn't really a big year for any of us.

Yellowjackets airs Sunday nights at 9 p.m. ET on Showtime.

