Journalist Julie Moran Joins PEOPLE (the TV Show!) as Special Contributor

The Atlanta-based host's two-part exclusive set visit for the upcoming film Reagan with Dennis Quaid airs Monday and Tuesday

The former Entertainment Tonight co-host, 59, is joining PEOPLE's weekday television series as an Atlanta-based special contributor, reporting alongside fellow contributors Gretchen Carlson (New York) and Nancy O'Dell (Los Angeles).

"We are thrilled to have Julie on the PEOPLE team," says executive producer Rob Silverstein. "Her connections in the entertainment field are wide ranging and we look forward to tapping into that to bring our viewers the type of exclusive interviews only PEOPLE can deliver daily."

Moran's first big exclusive for the show is a visit to the Reagan set with the film's stars Penelope Ann Miller and Dennis Quaid, airing in two parts on Monday and Tuesday. (Watch a sneak peek, above.)

"One of the highlights of my career is my interview with Dennis Quaid on the Reagan Ranch outside Santa Barbara, as my first interview for PEOPLE (the TV Show!)," says Moran. "I feel honored to be associated with PEOPLE, a brand that has such integrity and class."

Following the Quaid/Miller interview, Moran will chat with Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal on Thursday's episode, which will see her reunite with the basketball legends after previously interviewing them on NBA's Inside Stuff.

Moran became the first solo female host of ABC's Wide World of Sports in 1992. She went on to serve as co-host and weekend anchor of Entertainment Tonight from 1994 to 2001, and has hosted a podcast, Empower Midlife with Julie Moran, for the last year.

Hosted by Kay Adams and Lawrence K. Jackson — with Jeremy Parsons and Sandra Vergara as New York and Los Angeles correspondents, respectively — PEOPLE (the TV Show!) airs daily and is inspired by PEOPLE's unique combination of the most popular celebrity and human interest stories as well as entertainment news, exclusive interviews and feature stories. The show also tackles beauty, style, true crime and more.

PEOPLE (the TV Show!) airs in all 12 Meredith markets, including Atlanta, Phoenix, St. Louis, Portland, Nashville, Kansas City, Hartford-New Haven, Greenville-Spartanburg, Las Vegas, Mobile-Pensacola, Flint-Saginaw and Springfield-Holyoke.