Julie Chrisley Gets Upset Over Husband Todd's Lies in 'Chrisley Knows Best' Season 10 Premiere 

Julie Chrisley has had enough of her husband Todd Chrisley's lies.

In the season 10 premiere of Chrisley Knows Best, filmed before they entered prison, the couple argued over Todd's renovation plans for their third home in the past year. (Despite reports, there's been no official word from NBCU about the show's cancellation but what has been filmed was expected to air sometime this year.)

"Being married to Todd means you're never gonna call a place home for very long," Julie, 50, shared in a confessional and her husband replied, "But it keeps you young, right?"

However, Julie said the constant moving actually made her "stressed and unsettled." She also had hoped for an easier transition into their new house.

"The only reason I agreed to move into this new house is because it was turn-key," she explained. "I'm just excited to move in, unpack, and be done."

Julie and Todd Chrisley. Bob Mahoney/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty

But when Julie arrived at their new home, she discovered that Todd, 53, had gutted the property unbeknownst to her. She, naturally, was not happy with his actions.

"You gutted it," she said. "What happened to 'Sprucing things up?' What the heck happened?"

However, Todd struggled to see the problem with his renovation plans. "Julie, listen, it's like if you go have your eyes done. Then you realize you need to have your neck done and then you need to have an upper lift and a lower lift," he said.

Further voicing her dissatisfaction, Julie asked: "Why did you lie to me?"

"OK, let's find a question that's a little easier," Todd responded.

Todd and Julie Chrisley. Tommy Garcia/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Later in the episode, Julie told her daughter Savannah, 25, and son Chase, 26, about her disagreement with Todd. Commenting on the situation, Chase said he hadn't seen his mom "this upset in a long time."

Julie then revealed in a confessional that she was "done" with moving her family from home to home.

"I'm over it. I feel like we are at a stage of our life where we need to find where we're gonna settle," Julie said. "I want Grayson to be settled the last few years he's at home before he goes to college."

She added, "Chloe is 9. She likes stability, not doing a house and selling it and moving to another one and selling it. That's not — I mean, I'm just tired of that. And not to mention, you lied to me, Todd."

The episode concluded with Todd and Julie coming to a resolution, though Julie shared: "I love you. But right now, I don't like you."

The season 10 premiere of Chrisley Knows Best made no mention of the couple's ongoing legal troubles, however.

The Chrisleys were sentenced in November after a jury convicted the couple in June of a multimillion-dollar bank fraud and tax evasion scheme. Both Todd and Julie have also been ordered to serve an additional 16 months of probation following their release from prison.

On Jan. 17, Todd checked into the Federal Prison Camp Pensacola to begin his 12-year sentence, while Julie reported to a prison in Lexington, Kentucky, to serve out her seven-year sentence. Both Todd and Julie have also been ordered to serve an additional 16 months of probation following their release from prison.

The two reality stars are currently working on appealing their case.

"I know that this is not my final destination," Todd said on a Chrisley Confessions podcast recorded before he entered prison. "I know that this may be my future for a minute, but I also have faith that the judicial system is going to turn it around. I also have faith that the appellate court is going to see this for what it is."

Chrisley Knows Best airs Mondays at 11 PM ET on USA Network.