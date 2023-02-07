Julie Chrisley Gets Upset Over Husband Todd's Lies in 'Chrisley Knows Best' Season 10 Premiere 

Julie Chrisley confronts husband Todd Chrisley about gutting their new home unbeknownst to her in the USA Network show's season 10 premiere, which was filmed before they entered prison

By
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger

Stephanie Wenger is a TV Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She joined the brand in 2021 as digital news writer, spanning across the site's verticals. She previously contributed to E! Online, HollywoodLife, Discover Los Angeles, Oscar.com and Hollywood.com. She appeared on air at AfterBuzz TV. She began her journalism career as an intern at Good Morning America and Access Hollywood. She graduated from Boston University with a Bachelor's in communications and received a Master's in journalism from the University of Southern California.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 7, 2023 02:19 PM
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 20: Julie Chrisley (L) and Todd Chrisley attend the grand opening of E3 Chophouse Nashville on November 20, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images for E3 Chophouse Nashville)
Julie and Todd Chrisley. Photo: Danielle Del Valle/Getty for E3 Chophouse Nashville

Julie Chrisley has had enough of her husband Todd Chrisley's lies.

In the season 10 premiere of Chrisley Knows Best, filmed before they entered prison, the couple argued over Todd's renovation plans for their third home in the past year. (Despite reports, there's been no official word from NBCU about the show's cancellation but what has been filmed was expected to air sometime this year.)

"Being married to Todd means you're never gonna call a place home for very long," Julie, 50, shared in a confessional and her husband replied, "But it keeps you young, right?"

However, Julie said the constant moving actually made her "stressed and unsettled." She also had hoped for an easier transition into their new house.

"The only reason I agreed to move into this new house is because it was turn-key," she explained. "I'm just excited to move in, unpack, and be done."

todd chrisley, Julie Chrisley
Julie and Todd Chrisley. Bob Mahoney/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty

But when Julie arrived at their new home, she discovered that Todd, 53, had gutted the property unbeknownst to her. She, naturally, was not happy with his actions.

"You gutted it," she said. "What happened to 'Sprucing things up?' What the heck happened?"

However, Todd struggled to see the problem with his renovation plans. "Julie, listen, it's like if you go have your eyes done. Then you realize you need to have your neck done and then you need to have an upper lift and a lower lift," he said.

Further voicing her dissatisfaction, Julie asked: "Why did you lie to me?"

"OK, let's find a question that's a little easier," Todd responded.

Julie Chrisley and Todd Chrisley
Todd and Julie Chrisley. Tommy Garcia/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Later in the episode, Julie told her daughter Savannah, 25, and son Chase, 26, about her disagreement with Todd. Commenting on the situation, Chase said he hadn't seen his mom "this upset in a long time."

Julie then revealed in a confessional that she was "done" with moving her family from home to home.

"I'm over it. I feel like we are at a stage of our life where we need to find where we're gonna settle," Julie said. "I want Grayson to be settled the last few years he's at home before he goes to college."

She added, "Chloe is 9. She likes stability, not doing a house and selling it and moving to another one and selling it. That's not — I mean, I'm just tired of that. And not to mention, you lied to me, Todd."

The episode concluded with Todd and Julie coming to a resolution, though Julie shared: "I love you. But right now, I don't like you."

RELATED VIDEO: Todd and Julie Chrisley's Lawyer Discusses Their Appeal and the Moment That 'Should've Stopped the Whole Case'

The season 10 premiere of Chrisley Knows Best made no mention of the couple's ongoing legal troubles, however.

The Chrisleys were sentenced in November after a jury convicted the couple in June of a multimillion-dollar bank fraud and tax evasion scheme. Both Todd and Julie have also been ordered to serve an additional 16 months of probation following their release from prison.

On Jan. 17, Todd checked into the Federal Prison Camp Pensacola to begin his 12-year sentence, while Julie reported to a prison in Lexington, Kentucky, to serve out her seven-year sentence. Both Todd and Julie have also been ordered to serve an additional 16 months of probation following their release from prison.

The two reality stars are currently working on appealing their case.

"I know that this is not my final destination," Todd said on a Chrisley Confessions podcast recorded before he entered prison. "I know that this may be my future for a minute, but I also have faith that the judicial system is going to turn it around. I also have faith that the appellate court is going to see this for what it is."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Chrisley Knows Best airs Mondays at 11 PM ET on USA Network.

Related Articles
Keven Undergaro and Maria Menounos attend the Social Life Magazine June Cover event, celebrating Maria Menounos, on June 16, 2018 in Southampton, New York.
Who Is Maria Menounos' Husband? All About Keven Undergaro
THE BACHELOR - “2701” – Zach’s Journey to find love begins! Thirty hopeful women arrive at the mansion looking for love and to make a lasting first impression with our newest leading man. The pressure is on and despite their best efforts, not all will come up roses on this first evening like no other on “The Bachelor,” premiering MONDAY, JAN. 23 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EST), on ABC.
Bachelor Zach Shallcross Brings 1 Woman on Overnight Date and Makes 'Most Difficult Decision' Ever
AGT All-Stars
'AGT: All-Stars' : Auditions Come to a Close as a Viral Sensation Earns the Final Superfan Vote
Darcey Silva and Georgi Rusev
Darcey Silva's Ex Georgi Confesses He Still Loves Her and Secretly Agrees to Be in Stacey's Wedding
The Umbrella Academy. (L to R) David Castañeda as Diego Hargreeves, Aidan Gallagher as Number Five, Robert Sheehan as Klaus Hargreeves, Tom Hopper as Luther Hargreeves, Elliot Page as Viktor Hargreeves in episode 308 of The Umbrella Academy.
'The Umbrella Academy' Season 4: Everything to Know About the Final Season
AUSTIN, TEXAS - APRIL 19: University of Texas Minister of Culture Matthew McConaughey attends the ribbon cutting ceremony for University of Texas at Austin's new multi purpose arena at Moody Center on April 19, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images); Agent Elvis. Matthew McConaughey as Elvis in Agent Elvis. Cr. COURTESY OF NETFLIX © 2023
Matthew McConaughey Is Agent Elvis in Netflix's Bloody New Adult Animated Spy Comedy
Darcey Silva and stacey. Credit TLC
Darcey Silva Slams 'High Strung' Sister Stacey During Blowout Fight Over 'Twin Wedding' Fallout
Andy Cohen, Robyn Dixon
Robyn Dixon Grilled by Andy Cohen After Keeping Juan Dixon Relationship Woes Off 'RHOP'
Nicole and Mahamoud, 90 Day: The Other Way Season 4
''90 Day' ' 's Nicole Says Mahmoud Wanted Her to 'Live on a Planet of Only Women' amid Pair's Dramatic Fallout
90 Day: Daniele's 'Disgust' Upsets Yohan amid Discovery He Doesn't Refrigerate Meat at His Butcher Shop
'90 Day' : Daniele and Yohan Clash Over Her 'Disgust' He Doesn't Refrigerate Meat at His Butcher Shop
Jen and Rishi 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way
'90 Day' : Jen's Friend Tests Rishi's Loyalty Via Instagram DMs and Gets 'Shady' Response: 'You're in Denial'
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP/Shutterstock (9052523n) Actor Charles Kimbrough attends "Murphy Brown: A 25th Anniversary Event" presented by ENCORE, in New York ENCORE Presents Murphy Brown: A 25th Anniversary Event, New York, USA
Charles Kimbrough, Best Known for 'Murphy Brown', Dead at 86
SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Pedro Pascal, Coldplay Episode 1838 -- Pictured: Host Pedro Pascal during the Monologue on Saturday, February 4, 2023 -- (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images)
Pedro Pascal Jokingly Compares Filming HBO's 'The Last of Us' to 'The White Lotus' in 'SNL' Monologue
paul rudd, seth rogen
The Best Super Bowl Commercials of All Time
Kailyn Lowry
Kailyn Lowry Wants to Be 'Recognized for Something Other Than 'Teen Mom' ' as She Builds Podcast Empire
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 02: Penn Badgley attends Stitcher's "Podcrushed" launch event at Baby's All Right on June 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM); You. Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg in episode 401 of You. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022
The Cast of 'You' Season 4: Everything to Know