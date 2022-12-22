Julie Chrisley Says She's Been 'Praying' There's a 'Reason' for Her Family's Legal Journey

Julie and Todd Chrisley, who were found guilty of tax evasion and bank fraud, have been ordered to report to prison in January

By
Published on December 22, 2022 04:19 PM
Reality TV Personalities Julie Chrisley (L) and Todd Chrisley (R) visit Hallmark's "Home & Family" at Universal Studios Hollywood on June 18, 2018 in Universal City, California.
Photo: Paul Archuleta/Getty

Julie Chrisley has hope her family will ultimately be able to come to a place of understanding about their recent legal hardships.

Chatting with husband Todd Chrisley for Thursday's episode of their family's Chrisley Confessions podcast, Julie provided insight on where heart and mind are less than a month before she and Todd are scheduled to report to prison.

"I have been reading and praying and praying with my prayer partner and believing that the journey that we're all on — that there is a reason. There is a purpose," shared the Chrisley Knows Best star, 49.

She referenced a Bible quote while speaking of a conversation with her prayer partner. "She said something to me that made me think — made me think on a different level. Even when Mary was, you know, got pregnant, [as] a virgin, with a baby that was going to be the Messiah. In the Bible, it says 'when Mary was fully accomplished,' that's when Baby Jesus was born."

Julie explained how this relates to her own life: "So I think, a lot of times it's more about our journey getting to where we end up — when we become 'fully accomplished.'"

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 20: Julie Chrisley (L) and Todd Chrisley attend the grand opening of E3 Chophouse Nashville on November 20, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images for E3 Chophouse Nashville)
Julie and Todd Chrisley. Danielle Del Valle/Getty for E3 Chophouse Nashville

Julie later noted, "We have to go back and train ourselves to know that certain times in our lives are waiting periods. Those waiting periods, we can't just allow them to become a waiting period for waste. It has to be a waiting period that we're gonna grow in."

Todd, 53, added: "And I believe that the true growth comes at the deepest part of the pain."

Todd Chrisley
Paul Archuleta/Getty

In June, Julie and Todd were both found guilty of bank fraud and tax evasion. In November, they were sentenced to time in prison: Todd will serve 12 years, while Julie will serve seven. Both Chrisleys were sentenced to an additional 16 month of probation upon their releases.

On Dec. 15, Todd and Julie were ordered to report to prison in Florida on Jan. 17.

Though they were found guilty, the Chrisleys have maintained their innocence. A source told PEOPLE the Chrisleys believed the judge used them as an "example."

Added the source, "They've really been leaning into their faith to pull them through."

