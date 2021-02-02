Julie Chrisley Details the Racial Discrimination Granddaughter Chloe Has Faced: 'I Knew Something Was Wrong'

Chrisley Knows Best's Julie Chrisley is opening up about the racial discrimination her 8-year-old granddaughter has faced.

In a recent interview with Today Parents, the 48-year-old reality star revealed that Chloe — who is biracial and the child of husband Todd Chrisley's estranged son, Kyle — once came home in tears because she had been excluded from a game due to the color of her skin.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"She came home and I knew something was wrong. All of a sudden, tears started streaming down her face," she recalled of the incident. "She looked at me and said, 'Mama, I don't know why God made me this way.' "

"She said, 'My friends wouldn't let me play unicorn with them because unicorns are white and I'm Black,' " Julie continued.

"And I said, 'Honey, let me tell you something. God made you exactly the way you are supposed to be. You are 100 percent perfect. There is no one else like you and you can be anything you want to be. You can be the most beautiful unicorn,' " the matriarch said.

Image zoom Julie Chrisley and granddaughter Chloe | Credit: Cynthia Hicks/NBCU

During her interview, the reality star also addressed racist commenters who have left disparaging remarks about Chloe on social media.

Though the second grader is unaware of the comments, Julie said that she will not tolerate those who spread hate.

"People will write things like, 'She doesn't fit into your family,' and it hurts my heart," she said. "If it's something stupid about me, I don't care. I don't have time for that. But if you attack Chloe, I'm gonna call you out. Your co-workers and the families sitting beside you in church every week should know what kind of person you are."

RELATED VIDEO: Todd Chrisley Claps Back After Troll Calls Him Gay and Says Savannah Has 'Self-Esteem Issues'

The Chrisleys have not shied away from clapping back at those who leave racists comments about Chloe's background.

In June, Todd, 51, publicly defended his granddaughter after a commenter wrote under one of his Instagram posts, "Im sorry I don't like it marry your own color it really screws up the kids."

"Hello Patti, I hope that the lord lets you live long enough to see that color doesn't screw kids up, but ignorance and hate most certainly will," Todd replied, calling out the user by name. "I will pray that God tempers your heart and that he grants you clarity."

Speaking with PEOPLE back in 2018, Todd opened up about raising Chloe. "She has literally changed our lives in so many different ways," he said at the time. "She's opened our minds to so many things that we didn't even know existed."

"We had never dealt with racism," he continued. "We have learned that it's a very prevalent situation in this country. We learned that, unfortunately, the hard way with negative things that were said about her on social media."