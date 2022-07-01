The Chrisley Knows Best matriarch has noticed "people who have reached out ... people who haven't reached out" recently as she and husband Todd were tried and convicted for tax evasion and bank fraud

Julie Chrisley Calls Life After Financial Crime Convictions a 'Telling Time for Us as a Family'

The Chrisleys are finding out who their true friends are.

In a conversation on Todd and Julie Chrisley's Chrisley Confessions podcast, Julie shared how the couple's recent trial and convictions have impacted their close relationships.

"This is a telling time for us as a family," the Chrisley Knows Best star said in Wednesday's episode. "Of people who have reached out, and of people who haven't reached out."

Last month, a federal jury found Todd, 53, and Julie, 49, guilty of tax evasion and bank fraud. Both have yet to be sentenced for the crimes and are facing up to 30 years in prison.

"Both Chrisleys are devastated and disappointed with the verdict and will be pursuing an appeal," the pair's lawyer Steve Friedberg told PEOPLE.

"Julie and Todd are so grateful for the love and support shown by their family, friends and fans. They both remain strong in their faith and will continue the 'fight' until they are vindicated. They have their priorities in order and are currently concentrating on the welfare of their children and Todd's mother, Elizabeth Faye Chrisley."

On a previous episode of the podcast, Todd acknowledged, "Our family, we're all doing as well as can be as expected during this and this storm that we're going through."

He said some supporters have been sending physical gifts, even leaving items on the Chrisley doorstep.

"We don't want you sending us flowers," Todd said. "We don't want you wasting your money on things like that. You know, the gifts and things like that, you know — we don't need anything."

Instead, he urged loved ones and fans: "Really, the best gift that you can give us is prayer."

The Chrisley children have spoken out in support of their parents.

Lindsie Chrisley, who has been estranged from father Todd, shared her support in an Instagram post. The "verdict is not what I had hoped or prayed for, and I am deeply saddened for myself, my son and my family as a whole," she wrote.

Savannah Chrisley described this period a "Storm" her family is weathering.