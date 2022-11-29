Julie Chrisley Recalled Losing Friends Ahead of Sentencing: 'People Don't Know What to Say'

Julie Chrisley seen a lot of changes in her personal life over the last several years as she and her family have been entangled in legal drama.

In an episode of daughter Savannah Chrisley's Unlocked podcast, recorded before Julie and husband Todd Chrisley were sentenced for committing financial crimes, the 49-year-old Chrisley Knows Best star shared how the fraud case has impacted her friendships.

Savannah, 25, kicked off the chat by recalling how Julie had a more challenging time than Todd, 53, not hearing from loved ones. "Dad's never been huge on friends because he's always said that he's got what he needs in all of us. His circle is very small," Savannah explained.

But, she said to her mom, "I've watched you struggle with certain people that haven't reached out to you — people that you've known for years, either since you were a child or 20 years, whatever it may be. To not reach out is pretty s----y."

Julie then suggested that "maybe people don't know what to say."

"Maybe they feel awkward. I don't know what. I don't know why. I can't imagine," she continued. "I am just the type of person where if I am your friend, I am your friend. I am your friend whether we have $2 combined together or we've got millions, whether things are going great or whether our worlds are falling apart, whether our kids are great or whether they've lost their way. That's just who I am."

Added Julie, "I think some people, they feel maybe that by reaching out to me, they can tarnish themselves or make themselves look bad. Well listen, that's on you because I know what I've done. More importantly, I know what I haven't done."

Paul Archuleta/Getty

Reflecting on her own experience, Savannah said she's "grateful" to those who have remained in her corner amid the chaos.

"I've always kept my friend group small. I've honestly had more people reach out that have shocked me than people that haven't," she said. "For that, I'm grateful."

Elsewhere in the podcast, Savannah opened up about the anger she has for the justice system and her family's situation.

"Why do we continue to fail people? ... It tears families apart," she said. "Look at everything that we're going through. How is that just? It's not when you've got rapists and murderers and traffickers and all these people out here but yet, what? They just get a slap on the wrist."

"It all goes down to us being in the public eye and someone wanting to prove a point. And it's honestly sad," she continued. "At this point, I feel like, for me, I've kinda become numb to it but that numbness has turned to anger, to where now, it's just like I'm not giving up. There's no other option."

Vivian Zink/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Savannah added that she had to turn her "hurt into anger in order to save me from falling into it."

"It just fuels me and gives me the strength to keep moving instead of just sitting and sulking in it. Because if I sit and sulk in it, then it's going to lead me down a road that I don't need to be at," she concluded. "So, therefore, I'm going to use it as anger and motivation but that's not the best either."

Julie and Todd Chrisley. Danielle Del Valle/Getty for E3 Chophouse Nashville

Julie and Todd were convicted in June of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and tax fraud. Julie was also found guilty of wire fraud. They continue to deny all charges.

Though their sentencing was postponed after their lawyer claimed a witness "lied" on the stand, Julie and Todd were officially sentenced on Nov. 22. Julie received seven years in prison along with 16 months probation while Todd got 12 years behind bars and 16 months probation.

In response to their sentencing, Alex Little of Burr & Forman LLP — the couple's attorney — said the Chrisley family is remaining "optimistic" despite the sentencing.

He called the sentencing date "a difficult day for the Chrisley family," adding, "But Todd and Julie are people of faith, and that faith gives them strength as they appeal their convictions. Their trial was marred by serious and repeated errors, including the government lying to jurors about what taxes the couple paid. Based on these issues, we are optimistic about the road ahead."