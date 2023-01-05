Entertainment TV Julie Chrisley on What Has Put 'Things into Perspective' About Being 'Separated' from Husband Todd in Prison Julie opened up to future daughter-in-law Emmy Medders about a painful situation in their lives that "almost makes me feel ashamed that I'm even worried" about prison By Dory Jackson Dory Jackson Instagram Twitter Website Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She also recaps popular TV shows like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules.The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus in Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. She also previously co-hosted a podcast called "Idol Nation." People Editorial Guidelines Published on January 5, 2023 01:06 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Julie Chrisley is thinking about what the future holds for herself and husband Todd Chrisley as they prepare to report to prison this month for fraud and tax evasion. Julie, 49, spoke to son Chase Chrisley's fiancée Emmy Medders on the latest Chrisley Confessions podcast about the challenges ahead in her relationship with Todd, 53, as they serve out their sentences. The Chrisley Knows Best star contrasted her concerns over prison with the reality Emmy's mother faces as she cares for her husband who has ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis). "There is that possibility of my husband and I being separated. But there's a difference between my husband and I being separated for a period of time and having to say goodbye forever," said Julie. "It almost makes me feel ashamed that I'm even worried. Unless the good Lord intervenes, [your mom is] going to have to say goodbye to her husband and she won't see him again this side of heaven." Julie noted, "I think it puts things into perspective for me because we all think our hard is the hardest thing. ... You're entitled to feel how you feel." Teresa Giudice Tells Todd and Julie Chrisley to 'Stand Strong' and 'Stay Connected' to Kids Paul Archuleta/Getty Julie then reflected on how she's trying to lighten the emotional toll of her legal ordeal by focusing on a positive future ahead. Recalling a friend's advice that "the tears that you shed are sewing the seeds for your future," she shared, "It has been such a source of strength for me because I have not typically been a crier and this whole experience has truly taken me to my knees." Julie Chrisley Says She's Been 'Praying' There's a 'Reason' for Her Family's Legal Journey In response, Emmy said that going through what Julie is currently facing "changes the way you see life." Julie and Todd Chrisley. Danielle Del Valle/Getty for E3 Chophouse Nashville Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Following the couple's June conviction, a federal judge sentenced Julie to seven years in prison with 16 years probation. Todd received 12 years behind bars with 16 years probation. Julie and Todd are currently in the process of appealing their case. Previously, daughter Lindsie Chrisley's attorney Musa Ghanayem told PEOPLE that "the appeals process, if they go to prison, will continue to go on." He also explained that "if a new trial was ordered, they'd have to go through the whole process again." All the while, the Chrisleys have continued to keep the faith. "I have been reading and praying and praying with my prayer partner and believing that the journey that we're all on — that there is a reason," Julie said on a previous Chrisley Confessions. "There is a purpose."