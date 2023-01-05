Julie Chrisley on What Has Put 'Things into Perspective' About Being 'Separated' from Husband Todd in Prison

Julie Chrisley is thinking about what the future holds for herself and husband Todd Chrisley as they prepare to report to prison this month for fraud and tax evasion.

Julie, 49, spoke to son Chase Chrisley's fiancée Emmy Medders on the latest Chrisley Confessions podcast about the challenges ahead in her relationship with Todd, 53, as they serve out their sentences.

The Chrisley Knows Best star contrasted her concerns over prison with the reality Emmy's mother faces as she cares for her husband who has ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis). "There is that possibility of my husband and I being separated. But there's a difference between my husband and I being separated for a period of time and having to say goodbye forever," said Julie. "It almost makes me feel ashamed that I'm even worried. Unless the good Lord intervenes, [your mom is] going to have to say goodbye to her husband and she won't see him again this side of heaven."

Julie noted, "I think it puts things into perspective for me because we all think our hard is the hardest thing. ... You're entitled to feel how you feel."

Julie then reflected on how she's trying to lighten the emotional toll of her legal ordeal by focusing on a positive future ahead.

Recalling a friend's advice that "the tears that you shed are sewing the seeds for your future," she shared, "It has been such a source of strength for me because I have not typically been a crier and this whole experience has truly taken me to my knees."

In response, Emmy said that going through what Julie is currently facing "changes the way you see life."

Following the couple's June conviction, a federal judge sentenced Julie to seven years in prison with 16 years probation. Todd received 12 years behind bars with 16 years probation.

Julie and Todd are currently in the process of appealing their case. Previously, daughter Lindsie Chrisley's attorney Musa Ghanayem told PEOPLE that "the appeals process, if they go to prison, will continue to go on." He also explained that "if a new trial was ordered, they'd have to go through the whole process again."

All the while, the Chrisleys have continued to keep the faith.

"I have been reading and praying and praying with my prayer partner and believing that the journey that we're all on — that there is a reason," Julie said on a previous Chrisley Confessions. "There is a purpose."