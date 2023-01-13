Julie Chrisley's Daughters Savannah and Lindsie Tell Her to 'Fight the Good Fight' in 50th Birthday Tribute

Julie Chrisley will report to prison on Jan. 17 to serve seven years for tax evasion and bank fraud

By
and
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 13, 2023 12:54 AM
Lindsie Chrisley Campbell, Julie Chrisley, Savannah Chrisley
Photo: Tommy Garcia/getty

Julie Chrisley is entering a new decade.

The Chrisley Knows Best star turned 50 on Monday and was surrounded by the love of her family for her milestone birthday just days before she'll head to a Florida prison to serve her seven-year sentence.

Both Julie and her husband Todd Chrisley, have been ordered to report to their respective minimum-security prisons on Jan. 17 after the reality TV couple was found guilty of tax evasion and bank fraud. Julie's seven years are less than Todd's 12 years in prison — though they'll both have an additional 16 months of probation once they're released.

Their daughter Savannah candidly spoke about the prison sentence in an Instagram tribute directed to her mom on Thursday, writing in part, "I know this isn't the birthday we had imagined but I'll make it up to you."

The video post shared various sweet clips of Savannah and Julie, which she touched upon in the caption, "Thank you for being the mom that every girl dreams of having. For a lot of people…you only exist in fairytales but for me…YOU'RE my real life angel. You have a heart that is full of love and kindness."

Later in the post, she praised Julie's character, thanking her for loving her dad "so deeply" and adding that she's shown her "what it means to be a ONE OF A KIND kinda wife." She closed off the birthday tribute by writing: "There's no greater than you mama 💕 let's fight the good fight!"

After Savannah's Instagram post went live, Lindsie, Julie's step-daughter, left a sweet note on the tribute, commenting, "We love you Mimi" and shared the same message alongside a video of Julie walking on her Instagram story.

The family has maintained their innocence after the guilty verdicts, stating that they believe they had an unfair trial. After filing an appeal in December, court records revealed on Wednesday the couple's motion for bail pending appeal was denied. Records showed that the court also denied their request to extend their surrender date by 21 days.

Julie Chrisley, Savannah Chrisley, Todd Chrisley
Vivian Zink/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Their former accountant, Peter Tarantino, was also sentenced to three years behind bars and three years of supervised release. He'll report to prison on May 1.

As Todd and Julie prepare for their prison time, the fate of their television shows has still not been revealed. Chrisley Knows Best has filmed some never-before-seen season 10 content, which will air as planned sometime this year.

It is unknown whether their children will continue the show without their parents' involvement.

