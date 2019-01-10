Julie Chen Is Back on the Big Brother Set After Husband Les Moonves' CBS Ousting: 'So Excited'

Julie Chen is back at work.

On Thursday, Chen, 49, shared a photo of herself on set for the upcoming season of Celebrity Big Brother.

“So excited to be back on this stage,” the host captioned the shot. “Who else is ready for the second season of #BBCeleb?! Double Tap if you’re counting down to the premiere on Monday January 21!”

CBS confirmed in November that Chen, who has hosted the reality TV competition for 18 years, was not leaving her post. The press release also referred to Chen as “Julie Chen Moonves” amid her continued support of husband and former CBS CEO Les Moonves, was removed as chairman and CEO of the network in September amid multiple allegations of sexual misconduct. (Moonves, 69, has called the allegations “untrue” and claimed any sexual encounters were consensual.)

“[Julie] has always been very hands-on as the host,” a source previously told PEOPLE. “She knows everyone’s name on the crew, and she is very involved. She’s been doing this show for 18 years; she’s the face of Big Brother. A lot of the crew members are millennials who grew up watching her, and she has been so great to them. She’s very approachable, and she really cares about making the show as good as possible.”

Chen did leave the network’s popular daytime show, The Talk, which she’d co-hosted since it premiered in 2010.

In an emotional video message announcing her departure, Chen said she was leaving, among other things, “to spend more time at home with my husband and our young son.” (She shares 9-year-old Charlie with Moonves.)

Chen was replaced by Dancing with the Stars judge Carrie Ann Inaba.

“Julie has been nothing but supportive,” Inaba, 51, tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue, on stands Friday. “When she learned that I got the job, she sent me the most beautiful floral arrangement. She’s like, ‘I’m always in your corner.’ Woman to woman, that’s amazing.”

Celebrity Big Brother premieres Jan. 21 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.