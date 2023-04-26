Julie Chen Moonves Thinks Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady Should Have a 'Showmance' on 'Celebrity Big Brother'

Julie Chen Moonves is ready to play matchmaker on Big Brother: Celebrity Edition!

While there has been no announcement of a fourth season for the hit CBS reality television series, the longtime host shared with E! News which famous houseguests she'd like to see next.

"I'm gonna say Kim Kardashian," proclaimed Chen Moonves, 53, during her appearance on Tuesday's broadcast. "Because she's Kim Kardashian and one of the most beautiful, fascinating women in the world."

Since the SKIMS founder is currently single, Chen Moonves shared that she'd love to have retired NFL quarterback Tom Brady join the cast for a "showmance" between the two.

"Seven Super Bowl rings, but can he win Big Brother?" explained Chen Moonves. "And he's single. And I think Kim Kardashian, you know — I'm just saying, a little showmance. I'm just putting it out there, I love love."

Craig Barritt/Getty

Kardashian's last relationship ended in August when she and comedian Pete Davidson broke up after nine months of dating. Her relationship with the Saturday Night Live alum was her first after filing for divorce from Kanye West in February 2021.

Kardashian, 42, and West, 45, share four children together: North, 9½, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 3.

As for Brady, he also recently became single after he and Gisele Bündchen divorced following 13 years of marriage in October. Together, they share a 10-year-old daughter Vivian Lake and 13-year-old son Benjamin Rein.

The NFL legend, 45, is also father to John "Jack" Edward, 15, whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Big Brother: Celebrity Edition debuted on CBS in 2018. Tony-winning actress Marissa Jaret Winokur won the first season before four-time Grammy nominee Tamar Braxton claimed the season 2 title the following year.

Former UFC champ Miesha Tate emerged victorious during the show's third season, which returned in 2022 after a nearly three-year hiatus.

Previous celebrity competitors include TV personalities Kandi Burruss, Omarosa Manigault Newman, and Ross Mathews; Olympians Lolo Jones and Ryan Lochte; actors Shannon Elizabeth and Joey Lawrence; comedian Tom Green; and former White House director of communications Anthony Scaramucci.

While there's been a long list of celebrities who have already participated on the series, and two on Chen Moonves' short list, The Talk alum also has her sights set on another big name: Snoop Dogg.

"It'll never happen," she joked to E! News. "But a girl can dream."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Celebrity Big Brother airs on CBS.